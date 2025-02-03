Webinars and Virtual Events Market Outlook: Despite the Strong Return to In-person Events, Virtual and Hybrid Events Remain a Robust Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Webinars and Virtual Events Market, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After experiencing a significant post-Covid slump, the webinars and virtual events market returned to moderate growth in 2024.



As in-person event attendance surged to its highest level in more than four years, event vendors have realigned their solutions portfolio and strategies to address new opportunities. To accommodate significant market shifts, web events are becoming more intelligent, data-driven, engaging, and accessible. The pace of structural changes impacting the webinars and virtual events market - from the rise in hybrid events to an explosion in AI capabilities - is accelerating.



Three converging trends are reshaping the future of webinars and virtual events:

Focus on attendee engagement and experience

Holistic AI-driven technology transformation

Despite the strong return to in-person events, virtual and hybrid events will remain a robust opportunity throughout the forecast period. Extended reach, enhanced ease of use, greater engagement, advanced analytics, and a focus on sustainability are the primary growth vectors. AI and data-driven insights, along with hyper-personalization, are the cornerstone technologies. The market is experiencing an unprecedented pace of innovation with AI simplifying the event planning and execution cycle. AI-driven content production and personalization, attendee engagement, and insights are creating new value.



Customer organizations and market participants, including technology vendors, service providers, channel partners, resellers, and IT/telecom decision-makers, among others, will find value in leveraging the findings of this study to develop sustainable web events growth strategies.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Focus on AI and IoT for Personalized, Engaging Experiences

App-based Experiences

Extensible, Programmable Events Platforms

Video Conferencing Integration

Sustainability and Inclusion Value Propositions

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Web Events

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Web Events Industry

Ecosystem: Research Scope and Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Overview

Usage Trends

Competitive Landscape

Key Findings from UC and AI Decision Maker Surveys

Hybrid Work Trends

Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution Investment Drivers

Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution Selection Factors

C-suite Influence Remains High While the Influence of Line-of-Business Heads is Growing in Technology Decision Making

A Strong Focus on ESG and Sustainability

Enterprise AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

Data Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI are Key Challenges

AI Deployments Across Business Functions

Technology Trends

Growth Generator: Revenue Forecasts

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Total Market - Revenue Forecast

Total Market - Revenue Forecast by Web Event Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

Revenue Market Share

Key Competitors

