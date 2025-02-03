Skyward Specialty to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Wednesday, February 26, 2025

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

Skyward Specialty will host its earnings call to review the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

For investor relations information contact:

Natalie Schoolcraft

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com

614-494-4988