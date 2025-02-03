GI Alliance Launches Innovative Population Health Management Program

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance (GIA), the nation’s leading physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices, announces the launch of innovative Population Health Management including Chronic Care and Principal Care Management Programs (CCM/PCM) across their provider footprint beginning on February 1, 2025.

The program is powered by national partner Cosán, a leading provider of comprehensive population health programs, whose mission is to deliver the optimal balance of technology, insights, and human care to patients in between office visits that support lasting health impacts. All gastroenterology offices will be joining 20 other GIA markets currently offering CCM/PCM services. The partnership is based on a unique hybrid program involving GI Alliance clinical experts and Cosán’s delivery infrastructure. This combined effort enables the ability to improve patient compliance with care protocols specified by the local gastroenterologist and will target patients with complex chronic gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and one or more comorbidities.

The CCM/PCM services will offer patients an extra layer of support between office visits, personalized and proactive approaches to care, and, most importantly, enhanced communication between patients, their provider, and their additional care team members. “Adding population health support to our practice ensures that patients with chronic, complex gastro conditions receive the highest level of physician-directed care they deserve,” shared Dr. Paul Berggreen, chief strategy officer of GI Alliance. The multidisciplinary CCM/PCM team includes general clinical, nutritional, and functional support, as well as medication management. Patients receive real-time clinical interventions with a concierge approach that includes support in navigating schedules and appointments and timely vital monitoring.

“Our care teams take great pride in helping patients manage their chronic conditions, helping them find pathways to resilience,” added David Hunt, chief executive officer of Cosán. Where the CCM/PCM program has been implemented, patient compliance has markedly improved with the reduction of emergency room visits, hospitalization, and readmissions, improving quality outcomes. The program supports GIA’s mission to enhance quality at scale through patient-specific delivery as well as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mission of improving patient outcomes and reducing costs by empowering patients with chronic conditions on their path to resilience.

Patients included in the program will initially receive a “voice drop” message that provides details of the program along with additional instructions to enroll. Enrollment will be available in practice or with enrollment specialists by phone. There will also be information shared on PatientPoint displays in provider offices.

