Sequencing Reagents Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Illumina, QIAGEN, BGI, PacBio, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Standard BioTools, Takara Bio & Meridian Bioscience

The global sequencing reagents market size is expected to reach USD 21.91 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The emergence of advanced and rapid high-throughput technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and third-generation sequencing (TGS), for use in clinical applications provides lucrative growth avenues.



Moreover, a confluence of factors such as advent of targeted therapies in oncology and other clinical fields, development of companion diagnostics and precision medicine, and a significant reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing has increased the installation of NGS platforms throughout the globe. This, in turn, positively influences revenue generation for the market.



A substantial number of companies are using high-throughput technologies for drug discovery, which demands the use of genetic sequencing technologies. In addition, the application of NGS to accelerate early identification of autoimmune disorders is expected to drive the market. Moreover, parallel innovations in biomedical sciences have contributed to the growth of the NGS market.



Players in the industry are focused on in-depth research and development of new and effective reagents to stay ahead in the market. Companies are also expanding their businesses and setting up new facilities across the globe to gain a stronger foothold. For instance, in January 2019, BGI's subsidiary, MGI, installed 1,000 sequencers in 16 countries and opened an early access program for MGISEQ-T7 sequencer.





Sequencing Reagents Market Report Highlights

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) dominated the market and accounted for a share of 91.7% in 2024. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is extensively utilized in molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical research due to its cost efficiency and high throughput.

Sequencing kits led the market with a revenue share of 35.7% in 2024 owing to the availability of major high-throughput platforms such as Illumina's MiniSeq, MiSeq, iSeq, NextSeq, HiSeq X, and NovaSeq series; Thermo Fisher Scientific's PGM, IonS5, and Ion Proton system; and Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc's MinION, GridION X5, and PromethION.

Applications in oncology held the largest market share of 31.7% in 2024, driven by the extensive use of sequencing reagents in clinical research and advancements in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics

Academic research led the market and accounted for a share of 50.0% in 2024, with numerous universities and research centers offering molecular biology courses that extensively employ next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques.

The clinical research segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.6 over the forecast period

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.27 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.91 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Sequencing Reagents Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Sequencing Reagents Market: Technology Business Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Sanger Sequencing

4.5. Next-Generation Sequencing

4.6. Third Generation Sequencing



Chapter 5. Sequencing Reagents Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Library Kits

5.5. Template Kits

5.6. Control Kits

5.7. Sequencing Kits

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Sequencing Reagents Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Reproductive Health

6.6. Clinical Investigation

6.7. Agrigenomics & Forensics

6.8. Consumer Genomics

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Sequencing Reagents Market: End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Academic Research

7.5. Clinical Research

7.6. Hospitals & Clinics

7.7. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.8. Others



Chapter 8. Sequencing Reagents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

QIAGEN

BGI

PacBio

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Agilent Technologies

Standard BioTools

Integrated DNA Technologies

Takara Bio

Meridian Bioscience

