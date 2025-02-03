Tonner Drones: "Our listing on the stock market has attracted interest."

Schiltigheim, February 3, 2025, 18:15, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that in the recent period various parties showed interest in working together under the listed entity.

Discussions are part of the new strategy of Tonner Drones

Possible collaborations should create significant value for shareholders.

At the same time Tonner Drones announces first revenue from its Consulting Business worth €61.000.

Tonner Drones announced in September that its new strategy focusses on three pillars:

1) It will continue to develop and commercialize Countbot. For the Inhibitor it is committed to find partners to develop the product and to maximize the value of the patents.

2) The company started her consulting and investment business.

3) Tonner Drones is open for companies who would like to become listed. Not least because Tonner Drones could activate more than €50M in compensable losses.

Today Tonner Drones announces that the company is intensifying its efforts for the 3rd pillar. Due to the interest in recent times. Tonner Drones will try to work towards an LOI with 1 of the interested parties. After that, further plans for cooperation can be developed under exclusivity.

Tonner drones would like to emphasize that in the event of an agreement the following matters will be important to safeguard the interests of current shareholders:

Value creation for current shareholders

The partner needs to be solid financed, and fairly valued

Profitability

No downward revision of the nominal value of €0.0125.

Tonner Drones will inform shareholders step by step as the process progresses.

In the meantime, Tonner Drones announces that it was able to invoice €61.000 for its first contract in its consulting business. The invoice was sent in January and has already been paid. The order confirms first revenues for 2025. Tonner Drones emphasizes that it has reduced costs a lot, and that even revenue from this kind of orders will help to reach the goal of profitability in 2025.



“I’m pleased that we are able to get traction on these parts of our new strategy.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. “Because of the measures we took in the last months, we now have low costs and several possibilities to generate value for our shareholders. We become a more and more attractive partner. Our discussions are still early stage, and we will only complete negotiations if it is in the best interests of our shareholders. I’m confident that we can create value for our shareholders through one or all of the three pillars of Tonner Drones.”

Attachment