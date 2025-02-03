China Meat Market Forecast & Opportunities to 2030: Shift Towards Premium and High-Quality Meat Products, Expansion of Online Meat Sales and E-Commerce Platforms

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Meat Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China Meat Market was valued at USD 83.68 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 258.17 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 20.72%. China's meat market is growing due to rising urbanization, increasing incomes, and shifting dietary preferences towards meat-based diets. Consumers are demanding more variety, including beef, pork, and poultry.



The growing middle class is willing to spend on premium products, while technological advancements in farming and processing have improved supply efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms has made meat more accessible. These factors, combined with stronger economic growth and evolving consumption habits, have driven the rapid expansion of the Chinese meat market. China's meat industry has experienced significant growth over the past few decades, driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary habits.



In 2022, China produced around 92.27 million tons of meat in total, a 3.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Pork production, in particular, has grown rapidly, increasing from around 40 million tons in 1990 to over 55.41 million tons in 2022. In comparison, beef and poultry production have also increased steadily over the past few decades, but at a slower rate. Meanwhile, China is also the world's largest meat consumer, with an estimated per capita consumption of over 53 million tons of pork and 10 million tons of beef and veal in 2022. In 2022, pork accounted for around 60 percent of China's total meat consumption. Poultry was the second most consumed meat, accounting for around 20 percent of total consumption, followed by beef at around 10 percent.





Key Market Trends

Shift Towards Premium and High-Quality Meat Products



As China's middle class continues to expand and disposable incomes rise, there is a growing demand for premium and high-quality meat products. The shift towards higher-quality meats is one of the most significant trends in the Chinese meat market. Consumers, particularly in urban areas, are increasingly willing to pay a premium for meats perceived as safer, healthier, and more sustainably produced. This trend is evident in the rising demand for organic, grass-fed, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free meats, which reflect the growing awareness of food safety and health concerns. In recent years, the Chinese consumer has become more discerning, focusing not just on quantity but on the quality of the meat they consume.



For example, in pork production, there is an increasing preference for premium breeds such as the "China white" pig, which is known for its superior taste and tenderness compared to conventional breeds. Additionally, beef consumption has risen, with Chinese consumers now seeking higher-quality cuts such as ribeye, sirloin, and steaks, which were previously considered luxury items. The increasing interest in Western-style diets and international cuisines has also contributed to this demand for premium beef.



Growth of Plant-Based and Alternative Proteins



Another important trend in the China meat market is the increasing popularity of plant-based and alternative proteins. As environmental concerns, health consciousness, and changing dietary preferences grow, many Chinese consumers are exploring alternatives to traditional meat. The market for plant-based meat substitutes, like those made from soy, peas, and rice, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have made significant inroads into China, catering to the growing demand for plant-based meat that mimics the taste, texture, and nutritional benefits of animal-based products.



This shift is particularly prevalent among younger consumers and in urban areas where there is more exposure to global food trends and dietary innovations. Health-conscious consumers, including those adopting flexitarian diets, are increasingly looking for plant-based options as a way to reduce cholesterol intake, lower their carbon footprint, or manage their weight. Many of these consumers are attracted to plant-based meat for its perceived environmental benefits, as it has a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal farming. Furthermore, plant-based alternatives align with traditional Chinese culinary preferences, particularly the use of tofu and soy products in everyday cooking. This cultural familiarity makes the transition to plant-based proteins smoother for Chinese consumers.



Expansion of Online Meat Sales and E-Commerce Platforms



The rise of e-commerce and online shopping is a major trend transforming the meat market in China. With the increasing reliance on digital platforms for daily shopping, more consumers are turning to online grocery stores and meat delivery services for their meat purchases. Online platforms offer a wide variety of meats, from fresh cuts to processed products, and provide the convenience of home delivery. The growth of online meat sales has been particularly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which encouraged consumers to adopt online shopping for safety and convenience. Many e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba's Freshippo and JD.com, have expanded their offerings to include fresh, chilled, and frozen meat products.



These platforms have been investing heavily in improving their cold chain logistics to ensure that meat products reach consumers in optimal condition. The ability to shop for high-quality meats from trusted sources, often with better traceability, has made online shopping for meat more attractive to consumers who are increasingly focused on the quality and safety of their food. The convenience of online shopping also aligns with the busy, urban lifestyles of many Chinese consumers. Busy professionals and families, especially in larger cities, appreciate the ease of purchasing meats online and having them delivered directly to their doorstep. Additionally, online platforms often provide detailed product information, including sourcing details, nutritional facts, and quality certifications, which can influence purchasing decisions, particularly in the premium segment.



Regional Insights



The east region of China is the leading region in the meat market. This area includes major economic hubs such as Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Nanjing, which are home to a large urban population with higher disposable incomes and evolving dietary preferences. The east also benefits from advanced infrastructure, including transportation networks and cold chain logistics, making it easier to distribute meat products efficiently. In addition, the east region is known for its modernization and openness to international food trends, which has contributed to the growing demand for a variety of meat products, including beef, pork, and chicken.



Urban consumers in this region have increasingly diversified their diets, leading to a surge in meat consumption. The presence of international and local supermarkets, foodservice outlets, and e-commerce platforms further drives demand. The concentration of major cities and the urban middle class in the east region has made it the largest market for meat consumption in China, surpassing other regions in terms of both volume and spending. This trend is expected to continue as urbanization, rising incomes, and changing consumption patterns persist. Thus, the east region is central to China's meat market, both in terms of consumption and industry activity.



