Cable Modem Market Report 2025: Global Cable Modem Market To Reach $13.99 Billion By 2029, Fueled by Increasing Demand For High-Speed Broadband

The cable modem market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $9.43 billion in 2024 to $9.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cable tv network infrastructure, growth in online streaming services, increased adoption of smart home devices, government initiatives for broadband expansion.



The cable modem market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for gigabit internet, rise of remote work and learning, growing bandwidth requirements, energy efficiency initiatives, enhanced network management solutions.

Major trends in the forecast period include evolution of multi-gigabit ethernet connectivity, global connectivity initiatives, integration with wi-fi 6 technology, advanced network virtualization, quality of service (QoS) optimization, 5g integration and coexistence.





The rising demand for high-speed broadband networks is contributing to the growth of the cable modem market. High-speed broadband networks refer to the transmission of wide bandwidth data over a high-speed internet connection. Cable modem service enables cable operators to provide high-speed broadband using the same coaxial cables, as a result, the rising demand for high-speed broadband networks increases the demand for the cable modems market. For instance, according to Cisco, a US-based technology company, states that, the proportion of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections will rise from 33% in 2018 to 50% by 2023. By 2023, there will be 14. 7 billion M2M connections. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-speed internet is expected to propel the growth of the cable modem market going forward.



The increasing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the cable modem market going forward. Smartphones are handheld electronic devices that combine the functionalities of a mobile phone and a personal computer. The rise in demand for high-speed internet connections is due to an increase in the consumption of video streaming and other multimedia content, which can be accessed through smartphones and other devices. This has led to an increase in demand for cable modems. For instance, in February 2023, according to Uswitch Limited, a UK-based price comparison and switching service company, there were 71. 8 million mobile connections in the UK, a 3. 8% (or around 2. 6 million) increase over 2021. The UK population is expected to grow to 68. 3 million by 2025, of which 95% (or about 65 million individuals) will own a smartphone. Therefore, the increasing penetration of smartphones will drive the growth of the cable modem market.



Major companies in the Cable Modem market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as modem-routers, to improve internet connectivity and enhance the user experience. A modem-router is a device that integrates the functions of a modem and a router, enabling users to access the internet while also providing wireless networking capabilities. This all-in-one device simplifies setup and decreases the number of devices required for home or office connectivity. For example, in September 2024, Arris International Limited, a US-based telecommunications equipment company, launched the SURFboard S34, a next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem designed to deliver high-speed internet connectivity, offering impressive download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, making it suitable for high-demand activities such as gaming and streaming 4K or 8K content simultaneously.



In May 2024, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. acquired Casa Systems Inc. for $45.1 million. The objective of CommScope's acquisition of Casa Systems' cable business assets is to bolster its position in the access network solutions market. By improving its virtual Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and passive optical network (PON) solution offerings, CommScope aims to enhance its competitive advantage in these sectors. Casa Systems Inc. is a US-based company that provides telecommunications equipment and solutions.



Major companies operating in the cable modem market include CommScope Inc., NETGEAR Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubee Interactive Inc., Zoom Telephonics Inc., Zyxel Communications Corporation, Arcadyan Technology Corporation, ARRIS International LLC, Askey Computer Corporation, Aurora Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Casa Systems Inc., Castle Net Technology Inc., C-COR Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, Harmonic Inc., Hitron Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lindsay Broadband Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NetComm Wireless Limited, Nokia Corporation, Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Surat Municipal Corporation, Technicolor SA, Vecima Networks Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Blurex Corporation, Windstream Holdings Inc.



This report focuses on cable modem market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

