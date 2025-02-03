Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to San Marcos, CA with Grand Opening Celebration on February 7

San Marcos, CA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over, San Marcos! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is firing up the smokers and opening its doors with a grand opening celebration on Friday, February 7, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The all-day event will feature delicious barbecue, exclusive deals, exciting giveaways, and family-friendly fun, including a grand prize drawing for a Family 4 Pack to Disneyland!

“Bringing Dickey’s to San Marcos is an exciting opportunity to serve our community with the best in slow-smoked barbecue,” said franchisee Liz Bolton. “We can’t wait to welcome our guests and show them what makes Dickey’s a family favorite.”

Grand Opening Highlights

At 11 a.m., the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce will officially cut the ribbon, marking the restaurant’s highly anticipated debut. Guests can then enjoy a live remote broadcast from KSON’s midday host Greg, who will be onsite from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a special ticket giveaway for Kelsea Ballerini’s concert at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on March 22.

The celebration doesn’t stop there! Guests can take advantage of:

50% off for all military members and first responders

$2 pulled pork sandwiches from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. during the live KSON remote

during the live KSON remote BOGO pulled pork sandwiches 1 p.m. – close

Kids eat FREE all day

Face painting for kids starting at 4 p.m.

All purchases enter guests into a grand prize drawing for a Family 4 Pack to Disneyland

“We’re serving up more than just great barbecue—we’re creating an experience,” said Nash Jimenez, General Manager of Dickey’s San Marcos. “We want our guests to feel like family the moment they walk through our doors.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been smoking meats low and slow for over 80 years, staying true to its family-owned roots while expanding to communities across the country.

“Liz and her team exemplify the heart of our brand—passion for great food and commitment to community,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “San Marcos is getting a true taste of authentic Texas barbecue, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

As Dickey’s continues to grow, its focus remains on quality, hospitality, and time-honored traditions.

“For more than eight decades, we’ve been perfecting the art of barbecue, and it’s exciting to see that legacy expand,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re proud to bring Dickey’s to San Marcos and know it will be a standout destination for barbecue lovers.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in San Marcos is located at 344 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd and will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment