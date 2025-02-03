Safety First Training Ltd Celebrates Prestigious Nomination for Workplace Safety Excellence

Mississauga, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, Ontario -

Safety First Training Ltd is thrilled to share the news of its nomination for the 2024 Small Business of the Year Award by the Canadian National Business Awards. This nomination highlights the company's dedication to improving workplace safety across Canada. For over 30 years, Safety First Training has been equipping businesses with the necessary skills and insights to ensure safe and secure work environments for their staff. Visit their website for more information on how they lead in the industry of safety training.

What makes Safety First Training unique is its wide range of services such as onsite training, Train the Trainer programs, various health and safety courses, and a wealth of online resources. Their training techniques are aligned with the latest Occupational Health and Safety standards. They provide specialized courses, including the Working at Heights Training Certification, Fire Safety in the Workplace safety course, and Lockout Tagout (LOTO) safety course.

The Working at Heights Training Certification, approved by Ontario's Chief Prevention Officer, showcases Safety First Training's commitment to reducing workplace accidents. Led by certified trainers, this course is key to the company's offerings, emphasizing practical awareness and the proper use of fall protection gear. Since falls from heights are a major source of workplace injuries, this training is not only a legal requirement but also vital for maintaining safety standards at work.

Alongside this, Safety First Training provides a Fire Safety in the Workplace safety course. This course educates employees on the Ontario Fire Code, the correct usage of fire extinguishers, and how to carry out emergency evacuation plans. Understanding these aspects is crucial for reducing fire-related hazards in any work setting.

Another crucial course offered is the Lockout Tagout (LOTO) safety course. This training covers the necessary steps for controlling hazardous energy, helps reduce risks during machinery maintenance, and ensures compliance with safety laws. Mastering the LOTO procedures is key to preventing accidents caused by the accidental start-up of machines.

Kevin Mork, Vice President of Business Development at Safety First Training, expressed the company's appreciation upon the award nomination. "We are incredibly honored by this recognition from the Canadian National Business Awards," Mork shared. "This nomination is a testament to our unwavering commitment to workplace safety excellence and the trust our clients have placed in us over the past three decades. Being recognized at this level validates our mission of creating safer workplaces across Canada through innovative training solutions and personalized consulting services. This honor reflects not just our business success, but the real impact we've had in helping organizations protect their most valuable asset – their people."

The company's dedication is further evidenced by its notable list of clients, which includes big names like PepsiCo, Canadian Tire, Amazon, and the University of Toronto. These partnerships demonstrate Safety First Training's ability to serve a wide range of industries while keeping their training programs effective and safe.

The services and courses provided by Safety First Training aim to ensure compliance with safety regulations and equip individuals with practical skills. The goal is to foster a culture of safety awareness where employees can proactively identify and address possible hazards.

The nomination of Safety First Training Ltd is a significant achievement, highlighting the company's standing as a leader in safety training solutions. By constantly innovating and adapting to its clients' needs, the company remains steadfast in its mission to make workplace safety attainable and manageable for businesses across Canada. This recognition not only honors the company but also underscores the real difference they make in worker safety.

As Safety First Training moves forward, this award nomination acts both as a celebration of past successes and as encouragement to deepen its commitment to outstanding workplace safety training. Through high-quality education and dedicated service, the company continues to play a crucial role in safeguarding employees' well-being across various fields.

