Aptima Awarded U.S. Department of the Navy SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) Rolling Admissions II Contract

Orlando, FL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a leader in optimizing human performance through innovative technologies that blend behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, announced today that it has been selected as a prime contractor under the U.S. Department of the Navy SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) Rolling Admissions II Contract.

SeaPort-NxG is the Navy’s integrated approach to contracting for Professional Support Services (PSS) across its SYSCOM Commands (NAVAIR, NAVFAC, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, NAVWAR, and ONR), Military Sealift Command (MSC), and the United States Marine Corps (USMC). With an overall ceiling of $20 Billion, SeaPort-NxG’s electronic procurement of technical, engineering, and other professional services is a key strategy to meeting Department of Navy (DON) contracting needs. Now pre-approved as a prime contractor within the NxG program, Aptima can begin responding to task order requests, either individually or in collaboration with our teaming partners.

Aptima, which was selected to supply Engineering Services under SeaPort-NxG, develops scalable and innovative solutions that enhance Warfighter performance across a wide range of missions. From just-in-time training environments to real-world applications in operational and battlefield settings, Aptima’s technologies provide intelligent insights for precision training and AI-driven support, directly contributing to the effectiveness and well-being of Warfighters.

“Starting with our first projects with the Office of Naval Research, Aptima has a thirty-year legacy of providing scientifically-grounded solutions to the Navy,” said CEO Michael J. Garrity. “As a small business, we bring the innovation, flexibility, and agility required to get solutions into the hands of our Warfighters to help ensure readiness.”

SeaPort-NxG provides an efficient and effective means of contracting for engineering and professional support services and enhancing small business participation. The Navy conducts Rolling Admissions to allow new industry partners the opportunity to participate. Aptima and its team of 30 companies was selected for SeaPort-NxG under the competitive 2024 Admissions call.

“Joining SeaPort-NxG as a prime contractor enables us to apply our expertise in learning sciences, artificial intelligence, Agile software methods, and emerging human performance technologies to support the Warfighter’s mission and critical Navy initiatives,” said Janet Spruill, Executive Vice President of Aptima’s Strategic Program Office. “Ultimately, it’s all about providing support to our Warfighters.”

To learn more about how SeaPort-NxG can be used to solve customers’ needs and challenges, visit www.aptima.com/seaport.

About Aptima, Inc.

For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.

