Vote Run Lead Action Announces National Training and Encourages Women to “Run As You Are”

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vote Run Lead Action, a non-partisan, non-profit powerhouse that trains women and gender-expansive individuals to run for office and win, is hosting its signature gathering – the Run As You Are National Training – on April 24-27, 2025, in Atlanta. The training for aspiring candidates and campaign managers is a three-day event that equips attendees to gain the tools, strategies, and confidence to step up, lead with authenticity, and take office. Visit voterunleadaction.org/runasyouare2025 to learn more about the training and register.

“The stakes have never been higher to develop a new kind of leadership, one driven by the power of strong, confident, capable women and gender-expansive individuals,” said Erin Vilardi, CEO and founder of Vote Run Lead Action. “Our path forward in this country is going to depend on bold leaders who are ready to run as they are and challenge what’s possible for our future. Vote Run Lead Action helps those interested in running for office or working on a campaign to unlock their inner power -- and our training in Atlanta is the first step to get there.”

The Vote Run Lead Action National Training will provide attendees with hands-on sessions and solving real-world campaign challenges in real time. Participants will gain practical experience while working alongside other dynamic leaders, reinforcing their strengths and discovering areas to grow. The training offers two specialized tracks: one for candidates and one for campaign managers, with collaborative sessions throughout.

"There is a special spark that happens when you’re in the room with a like-minded community of dynamic change-makers, and we hear time and time again from participants about what a transformative experience our trainings are," noted Vilardi. "Now is a great time for women to throw their hat in the political arena and say, ‘I’m running!’”

Vote Run Lead Action’s proven approach delivers results: community members who ran in the 2024 election cycle achieved a 63% win rate, jumping to 68% for those completing Vote Run Lead Action’s training. Vote Run Lead Action’s women of color alumni were especially successful, winning 74% of races. In Vote Run Lead Action’s targeted states, women candidates achieved four times more victories than in other states.

For those interested in attending, registration for the Vote Run Lead Action’s Run As You Are National Training is now open at voterunleadaction.org/runasyouare2025. Those that register by February 28 are eligible for an early bird pricing discount. For additional information on Vote Run Lead Action and its National Training, visit voterunleadaction.org.

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action is committed to ideals of democracy, anti-racism and intersectional feminism. Vote Run Lead Action envisions a future where women and gender-expansive individuals hold the majority of U.S. legislative seats. In pursuit of achieving reflective and equitable gender parity, Vote Run Lead Action leverages all available resources for deep structural change. Vote Run Lead Action’s sister organization, Vote Run Lead, has reached more than 55,000 with its political training and education programming since its founding in 2014. Vote Run Lead and Vote Run Lead Action aim to unleash the power of women as voters, candidates, campaign managers and political leaders. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit voterunleadaction.org or vrlhq.org.

