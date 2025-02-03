Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) receives ACA Benjamin Franklin Award for service on behalf of U.S. citizens living and working overseas

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Citizens Abroad, Inc. (ACA) and American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation (ACAGF) are pleased to announce that Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) has been awarded ACA’s Benjamin Franklin Award.

The ACA Benjamin Franklin Award is conferred in recognition of a member of Congress who, understanding the valuable role played by United States citizens living abroad in building a stronger America, has rendered extraordinary service to this community.

Benjamin Franklin spent much of his life abroad, in England, Ireland, Germany and France serving as the First US Ambassador, learning from the cultures and traditions of other countries and passing on the United States own unique heritage. Benjamin Franklin understood the importance, on a variety of levels, of the role of Americans living outside of the United States.

“Congressman LaHood’s advocacy on behalf of Americans overseas truly reflects the spirit of Benjamin Franklin,” said ACAGF Chairman, Charles Bruce. “Congressman LaHood with his introduction of tax reform legislation, "Residence Based Taxation for Americans Abroad Act" (H.R.10468), for U.S. citizens overseas has brought Congressional attention to the tax and compliance issues of Americans living and working overseas. Congressman LaHood understands the important contributions that Americans overseas make whether as generators of economic opportunity or simply as ambassadors for American democracy and the American way of life,” added Jonathan Lachowitz, ACA, Inc. Chairman.

Previous winners of the Benjamin Franklin Award include, Congressman George Holding (R-NC), Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Congressman Joseph Wilson (R-SC), former Congressman and Chief Deputy Majority Whip William Alexander (D-AR 1968-1993) and Congressman Robert McClory (R-IL 1963-1983).

American Citizens Abroad, Inc. (ACA, Inc.) is a section 501 (c)(4) tax-exempt, non-profit, nonpartisan, volunteer organization. Alongside is American Citizens Abroad Global Foundation, a publicly-supported charity under section 501(c)(3). The organizations are nonpartisan.