Brand Engagement Network to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 6th

JACKSON, Wyo., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a global leader in secure and reliable conversational AI solutions, today announced that Paul Chang, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 6th, 2025.

DATE: February 6th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/42JmFaP

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 6th and 7th

This will be a live, interactive online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Why BEN?

High-Growth Market Leader: BEN is positioned to capture opportunities in the $30B conversational AI industry with tailored, impactful solutions. Unlike generalist AI models that rely on expensive GPUs, BEN AI’s small language models run efficiently on CPUs, offering unmatched scalability and cost-effectiveness for businesses.

With 21 granted and 27 pending patents, BEN leads in personalization, adaptive AI, and secure integration. Cataneo's MYDAS platform optimizes advertising for major broadcasters like Disney and BBC, unlocking new revenue streams.

BEN's scalable AI-powered solutions transform customer engagement across industries, including automotive, healthcare, and media, creating measurable impact and value.

BEN AI ensures transparency, reliability, and U.S.-based data security with HIPAA and SOC2 compliance. Its Virginia-hosted servers and offline capabilities make it ideal for regulated industries like healthcare.

BEN AI ensures transparency, reliability, and U.S.-based data security with HIPAA and SOC2 compliance. Its Virginia-hosted servers and offline capabilities make it ideal for regulated industries like healthcare. Visionary Leadership: BEN’s leadership team has the expertise to drive industry transformation and maintain its position at the forefront of customer engagement.



Recent Company Highlights:

Transformational Acquisition : BEN recently announced the acquisition of Cataneo GmbH, a media technology leader managing over €5 billion in annual media spend. This $19.5 million deal combines BEN’s Generative AI with Cataneo’s Mydas platform, setting a new benchmark in global media engagement and interactive advertising.

Strategic Partnerships : The Company has partnered with Kangaroo Health, IntelliTek, and INTERVENT to advance AI-driven solutions in healthcare, enhancing patient engagement, chronic care management, and operational efficiency.

: The Company has partnered with Kangaroo Health, IntelliTek, and INTERVENT to advance AI-driven solutions in healthcare, enhancing patient engagement, chronic care management, and operational efficiency. Expanding Market Reach: BEN continues to explore new verticals and applications for its AI solutions, positioning the company to capture untapped opportunities and deliver sustained growth.



About BEN

Brand Engagement Network Inc. is a global leader in providing secure and reliable conversational AI solutions for businesses and consumers. With offices in Jackson, Wyoming, and Seoul, South Korea, BEN offers a powerful and flexible platform that enhances customer experiences, boosts productivity, and delivers business value. At the heart of BEN’s offerings are AI-powered digital assistants and lifelike avatars, providing more personal and engaging experiences through browsers, mobile applications, and even life-size kiosks. These safe, intelligent, and inherently scalable AI solutions empower businesses to efficiently serve customers using validated data delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology. BEN’s commitment to data sovereignty ensures that consumer and business data remain private, protected, and wholly owned by the respective parties. BEN’s mission is to make AI friendly and helpful for all, ensuring more people benefit from the AI-enhanced world. For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

BEN Contacts:

Investor Relations

Susan Xu

E: sxu@allianceadvisors.com

P: 778-323-0959

Media Contact

Amy Rouyer

E: amy@beninc.ai

P: 503-367-7596

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under “Risk Factors” in BEN’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.