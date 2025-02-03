Claremont Graduate University Announces 2025 Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Award Winners

Claremont, California, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claremont Graduate University (CGU) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Kingsley and Kate Tufts Annual Poetry Awards. The Tufts awards rank among the most prestigious and remunerative poetry honors in the United States. Recognizing outstanding contributions to contemporary poetry, these awards celebrate the transformative power of words and their ability to comfort, challenge, and connect us.

The Tufts awards are not capstones, but significant investments in the future of poetry. The Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, awarded annually for a single book of poetry, is the largest annual U.S. prize specifically designed to honor poets in “mid-career,” and the Kate Tufts Discovery Award honors a promising debut book of poetry by a poet of “genuine promise.” These awards will be formally presented at a ceremony on 24 April 2025, on the Claremont Graduate School campus.

The winning books of 2025 are:

Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award Winner: English as a Second Language, Jaswinder Bolina

Kate Tufts Discovery Award Winner: Black Pastoral, Ariana Benson

The recipients were personally contacted on February 1, 2025, by CGU Board Chair Jeanne Holm, at the traditional “Call the Winner Dinner” attended by members of the CGU, Claremont Colleges, and local communities, all celebrating the university’s commitment to recognizing the artists who give voice to human experience through poetry.

The Vision Behind the Awards



Established through the generosity of Kate Tufts in memory of her husband Kingsley, the awards were designed to provide poets with the resources to focus fully on their craft. “The Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards reflect the power of poetry to illuminate and deepen our understanding of the world,” said Lori Anne Ferrell, Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, Louis and Mildred Benezet Chair in the Humanities, and Director of the Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards. “We at CGU honor these poets for their artistry and their ability to distill the complexities of human experience into resonant and enduring works, and we are privileged to be able to recognize and support them as they continue to thrive in their careers.”

The Importance of Poetry Today



In light of recent tragedies, such as the devastating wildfires that claimed cultural treasures across Los Angeles, the arts have become an even more vital means of preserving and expressing human creativity. Poetry, with its ability to capture both the personal and the universal, plays a critical role in rebuilding and preserving cultural identity.

“Poetry reminds us of our shared humanity, offering beauty and perspective in the face of loss,” said Ferrell. “In times when so much feels uncertain, poetry becomes an essential tool for reflection and resilience.”

Celebrating the Winners



The Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards highlight the significant impact of poetry in shaping public discourse, sparking dialogue, and fostering emotional well-being. The winners will join a distinguished lineage of poets whose work continues to inspire readers and writers worldwide.

The awards ceremony will be held in Claremont on 24 April 2025, where the honorees will share their work and reflections on their creative journeys. There will also be a public reading by the winners at the L.A. Public Library the evening prior, on 23 April 2025. Further details about both events will be announced soon.

About Claremont Graduate University: Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is a leader in graduate education, committed to preparing scholars, leaders, and practitioners to make significant contributions to society. The Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards are a vital part of CGU’s mission to support the humanities and foster a thriving intellectual and creative community.

For more information, please visit: https://arts.cgu.edu/tufts-poetry-awards/winners-finalists/

