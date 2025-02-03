Heritage Grocers Group Portfolio of Companies Launch Scholarship Programs

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the leading Hispanic food retailer in the country, is pleased to announce its portfolio of companies which include Cardenas Markets, Los Altos Ranch Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, and Tony’s Fresh Market, have launched scholarship programs through their respective philanthropic arms, the Cardenas Markets Foundation; Manos y Corazones Unidos; and Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

Every store under the Heritage Grocer Group banner will award at least one (1) scholarship starting at $3,000 to a local student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, leadership attributes and a commitment to serving their local community. In total, $427,000 in scholarship funds from 115 stores will be awarded for the 2025-2026 academic year, reflecting an $82,000 increase in scholarship funds from last year.

“Heritage is dedicated to empowering students in our local communities by enhancing their access to higher education through scholarships,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group. “Through these combined efforts we aspire to alleviate financial burden due to rising educational costs and put promising students on the path towards achieving their educational goals and professional aspirations.”

Students can learn more and apply by visiting Scholarships – Cardenas Markets, The 2025 Scholarship Program – Tonys Fresh Market, or El Rancho | Programa de Becas 2025. The deadline to apply is March 21, 2025. Additionally, all applicants must provide the program key HeritageGrocers to complete the application process.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

