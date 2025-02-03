IIPR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (“IIPR” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IIPR) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition



This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired IIPR securities between February 27, 2024 and December 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IIPR.



Case Details



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (2) the foregoing would likely impair the Company's ability to maintain FFO and revenue growth; (3) accordingly, IIPR's leasing operations were less profitable than the Company had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next?



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IIPR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in IIPR you have until March 18, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.



There is No Cost to You



We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.



Contact



Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com