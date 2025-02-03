Woodward Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Results in Line with Expectations, on Track to Deliver Full-Year Guidance

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

First Quarter Overview

 First Quarter 2025
Net sales$773M, -2%
Net earnings$87M, -3%
Adjusted net earnings¹$83M, -8%
Earnings per share (EPS)$1.42, -3%
Adjusted EPS¹$1.35, -7%
Cash from operations$35M, -26%
Free cash flow¹$1M, -81%


“We’re pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. Our Aerospace segment performed well with growth in both sales and margin despite a pause in deliveries for some Boeing product lines and a reduced delivery rate in others,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “High aircraft utilization continued to drive both commercial and defense aftermarket demand. As anticipated, increased smart defense demand contributed to strong sales in the quarter. In Industrial, broad-based strength in power generation, oil & gas, and marine transportation was offset by an expected decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks.

“First quarter results reflect the effective execution of our strategy, reinforcing our confidence in our ability to achieve our full-year guidance. We remain committed to operational excellence, innovation and delivering profitable growth to build a stronger, more focused Woodward.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results

Total Company Results
          
  Three Months Ended December 31,
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023 Year over Year
Income Statement         
Total Sales $773  $787   -2%
Net Earnings  87   90   -3%
Adjusted Net Earnings  83   90   -8%
EPS $1.42  $1.46   -3%
Adjusted EPS $1.35  $1.45   -7%
EBIT  113   120   -6%
Adjusted EBIT¹  107   119   -10%
Effective Tax Rate  14.5%  17.9% -340bps
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate¹  14.0%  17.7% -370bps
          
          
Cash Flow and Financial Position         
Cash from operating activities $35  $47   -26%
Free cash flow  1   5   -81%
          
Dividends Paid $15  $13   12%
Share Repurchases  35   -   100%
Total Debt 902  719  25%
EBITDA Leverage 1.5x  1.3x    


Segment Results

Aerospace
  Three Months Ended December 31,
Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Year over Year
Commercial OEM $154  $171   -10%
Commercial Aftermarket  164   138   19%
Defense OEM  113   93   21%
Defense Aftermarket  63   58   8%
          
Revenue  494   461   7%
Segment Earnings  95   79   20%
Segment Margin %  19.2%  17.2% 200bps


The increase in Aerospace segment earnings in the first quarter was primarily a result of price realization, partially offset by inflation, unfavorable mix, and lower volumes.

Industrial
  Three Months Ended December 31,
Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Year over Year
Transportation $117  $174   -33%
Power generation  105   98   7%
Oil and gas  57   53   7%
          
Revenue  279   326   -15%
Segment Earnings  40   67   -40%
Segment Margin %  14.4%  20.5% -610bps


The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the first quarter was primarily a result of lower volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization and favorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Nonsegment
  Three Months Ended December 31,
Dollars in millions 2024 2023 Year over Year
Nonsegment Expense $(22) $(26)  -16%
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses  (28)  (27)  4%


Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Woodward reaffirms its 2025 guidance with the exception of adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted earnings per share. Based on the favorable tax rate in the first quarter, the adjusted effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 19 percent. As a result, the Company narrowed its adjusted earnings per share range to $5.85-6.25. 

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revised Guidance
(In millions, except per share amount and percentages)
 
  Prior Revised
  FY25 Guidance issued on FY25 Guidance issued on
  November 25, 2024 February 3, 2025
Total Company    
Sales $3,300 - $3,500 No change
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~20% ~19%
Free Cash Flow $350 - $400 No change
Capital Expenditures ~$115 No change
Shares ~61.5 No change
Adjusted EPS $5.75 - $6.25 $5.85 - $6.25
     
Segment Data    
Aerospace    
Sales Growth Up 6% to 13% No change
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 20% - 21% No change
Industrial    
Sales Growth Down 7% to 11% No change
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 13% - 14% No change


Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, February 3, 2025, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending December 31, 2024, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal 2025. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our focus on and commitment to growth, operational excellence and innovation, including whether such focus ultimately leads to profitable growth and long-term term success, and statements regarding our business, expectations and guidance for fiscal year 2025, including our guidance for sales, segment sales as compared to the prior fiscal year, adjusted earnings per share, segment earnings margin, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions regarding our guidance and our progress toward achieving it, and anticipated trends in our business and markets. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (11) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (12) environmental risks; (13) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (14) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (15) risks from operating internationally; (16) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net sales $772,725  $786,730 
Costs and expenses:      
Cost of goods sold  583,091   582,381 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  69,696   74,511 
Research and development costs  30,207   30,794 
Interest expense  12,341   11,436 
Interest income  (1,377)  (1,473)
Other (income) expense, net  (23,087)  (20,639)
Total costs and expenses  670,871   677,010 
Earnings before income taxes  101,854   109,720 
Income taxes  14,763   19,676 
Net earnings $87,091  $90,044 
       
Earnings per share amounts:      
Basic earnings per share $1.47  $1.50 
Diluted earnings per share $1.42  $1.46 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic  59,216   60,021 
Diluted  61,141   61,846 
       
Cash dividends paid per share $0.25  $0.22 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited – in thousands)
       
  December 31,
 September 30,
  2024
 2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $283,726  $282,270 
Accounts receivable  692,599   770,066 
Inventories  632,002   609,092 
Assets held for sale  32,047   - 
Income taxes receivable  16,268   22,016 
Other current assets  67,954   60,167 
Total current assets  1,724,596   1,743,611 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  925,471   940,715 
Goodwill  781,928   806,643 
Intangible assets, net  404,417   440,419 
Deferred income tax assets  87,488   84,392 
Other assets  357,482   353,135 
Total assets $4,281,382  $4,368,915 
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Short-term debt $258,000  $217,000 
Current portion of long-term debt  160,975   85,719 
Accounts payable  224,035   287,457 
Income taxes payable  38,742   40,692 
Liabilities held for sale  4,322   - 
Accrued liabilities  228,748   292,642 
Total current liabilities  914,822   923,510 
Long-term debt, less current portion  483,199   569,751 
Deferred income tax liabilities  115,984   121,858 
Other liabilities  558,956   577,380 
Total liabilities  2,072,961   2,192,499 
Stockholders’ equity  2,208,421   2,176,416 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,281,382  $4,368,915 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited – in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities $34,516  $46,789 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment  (33,574)  (41,812)
Proceeds from sale of assets and short-term investments  36   36 
Proceeds from business divestiture  1,438   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (32,100)  (41,776)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Cash dividends paid  (14,781)  (13,209)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock  28,876   15,267 
Payments for repurchases of common stock  (35,473)  - 
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings  668,300   728,600 
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings  (627,300)  (663,500)
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations  (236)  (75,249)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  19,386   (8,091)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (20,346)  9,979 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  1,456   6,901 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  282,270   137,447 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $283,726  $144,348 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SEGMENT NET SALES AND NET EARNINGS
(Unaudited – in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net sales:      
Aerospace $493,882  $460,756 
Industrial  278,843   325,974 
Total consolidated net sales $772,725  $786,730 
Segment earnings*:      
Aerospace $94,725  $79,002 
As a percent of segment net sales  19.2%  17.2%
Industrial  40,197   66,881 
As a percent of segment net sales  14.4%  20.5%
Total segment earnings  134,922   145,883 
Nonsegment expenses  (22,104)  (26,200)
EBIT  112,818   119,683 
Interest expense, net  (10,964)  (9,963)
Consolidated earnings before income taxes $101,854  $109,720 
       
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
       
Payments for property, plant and equipment $33,574  $41,812 
Depreciation expense $20,962  $20,226 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 
(Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) 
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
  Net Earnings Earnings Per Share Net Earnings Earnings Per Share
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $87,091  $1.42  $90,044  $1.46 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:            
Product rationalizationa  (9,361)  (0.15)  -   - 
Business development activitiesb  3,518   0.06   4,238   0.07 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisitiona  -   -   (4,803)  (0.09)
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments  1,319   0.02   332   0.01 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments  (4,524)  (0.07)  (233)  (0.01)
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $82,567  $1.35  $89,811  $1.45 
 
a. Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
b. Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED INCOME TAX EXPENSE¹
(Unaudited – in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP) $14,763  $19,676 
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net income adjustments  (1,319)  (332)
Adjusted income tax expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $13,444  $19,344 
Adjusted effective tax rate (Non-U.S. GAAP)  14.0%  17.7%


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT¹AND ADJUSTED EBIT¹
(Unaudited – in thousands)
    
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $87,091  $90,044 
Income tax expense  14,763   19,676 
Interest expense  12,341   11,436 
Interest income  (1,377)  (1,473)
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)  112,818   119,683 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*  (5,843)  (565)
Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $106,975  $119,118 
       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings¹ table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1
(Unaudited – in thousands)
    
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $87,091  $90,044 
Income tax expense  14,763   19,676 
Interest expense  12,341   11,436 
Interest income  (1,377)  (1,473)
Amortization of intangible assets  6,914   8,599 
Depreciation expense  20,962   20,226 
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)  140,694   148,508 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments*  (5,843)  (565)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $134,851  $147,943 
       
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings¹ table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES¹
(Unaudited – in thousands)
 
  Three-Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $(22,104) $(26,200)
Product rationalization (9,361)  - 
Business development activities 3,518   4,238 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition -   (4,803)
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $(27,947) $(26,765)


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW¹
(Unaudited – in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2024 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $34,516  $46,789 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment  (33,574)  (41,812)
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $942  $4,977 


¹Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, and (iii) gains related to product rationalization activities. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to gains related to the elimination of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, free cash flow, in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

²Website, Facebook, X: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn page, Facebook page, and X handle as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact:Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com

