Middlesex Water Company to Report 2024 Earnings on February 28, 2025

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and 2024 earnings on February 28, 2025 after the market closes. The press release and the company’s SEC Form 10-K filing will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Middlesex Water Company provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. Information about Middlesex Water Company, including information about its Investment Plan, is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website and its shareholder portal.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure, and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth, and quality of life.

