Cipher Mining Announces January 2025 Operational Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today released its unaudited production and operations update for January 2025.

Key Highlights

Key Metrics January 2025 BTC Mined1 219 BTC Sold 471 BTC Held2 1,091 Deployed Mining Rigs 75,000 Month End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 13.5 Month End Fleet Efficiency (J/TH) 18.9



1 Includes January power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to 1 bitcoin (using month-end bitcoin price of $102,297) and 29 BTC mined at JV data centers representing Cipher’s ownership

2 Includes ~325 BTC pledged as collateral

Management Commentary for January

Cipher continued to make progress at its Black Pearl site, nearing completion of the Phase 1 building, which covers more than 100,000 square feet. In addition, the Company continued discussions with potential tenants and financing partners, aligning with management’s vision to establish Cipher as a leader in HPC data center development.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for January 2025

Cipher produced ~2191 BTC in January. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~471 BTC in January, ending the month with a balance of ~1,0912 BTC.

Construction at Black Pearl site. Each of miner wings 1-3 is ~1,000 feet long and will hold approximately 13,440 mining rigs.

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

