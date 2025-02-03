Immuneering to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place virtually from February 11-12, 2025, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: February 12 from 2:40 – 3:10 pm ET in Track 2

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

619-916-7620

laurence@newstreetir.com