PHH Mortgage Enhances Proprietary Client Technology With AI Assistant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage (“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that the Company has launched an AI assistant through its LoanSpan client reporting and analytics platform to enhance the client experience.

LoanSpan’s AI assistant (“LASI”) is focused on making it easier for clients to access the vast amounts of data within the platform. LASI can quickly analyze text queries and provide personalized and accurate responses. LASI is currently available for PHH subservicing clients on LoanSpan.com.

Key LASI features and benefits include:

Ability to retrieve answers from hundreds of documents and sources, such as policies and procedures, user manuals, client communications, presentations, educational videos and more

Intelligence to understand unstructured questions at a detailed level and provide thorough responses

Eliminates the need to manually search and review various documents

Seamlessly escalates questions to PHH’s Client Relations team

Built-in security measures to protect sensitive information



“We are excited to launch LASI as it demonstrates our continued commitment to leveraging the latest technology to create better experiences for our clients and their homeowners,” said Walt Mullen, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Onity Group. “Our goal with LASI is to make it simple and easy for clients to get the information they need whenever they need it and with significantly less effort.”

LoanSpan is PHH’s proprietary knowledge platform designed for its subservicing clients to access a wealth of information about their customers and their portfolio, as well as various tools and resources. Clients can also utilize an integrated analytics tool to view customizable dashboards to monitor portfolio and loan-level performance and KPIs. The platform is a “one-stop shop” for PHH’s clients, many of whom have said it is a best-in-class offering for both loan and customer data and insights. LoanSpan completed a comprehensive upgrade in 2023 to enhance the user interface and incorporate additional self-service tools. LASI is an investment in the latest technology and demonstrates PHH’s commitment to constant improvement to meet the needs of its clients.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

