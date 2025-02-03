Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to ir@brookfieldoaktree.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705075&tp_key=6650835ac0

Audio only: +1 323-794-2442 or 800-289-0462

Event Code: 924991

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference, unless you are unable to join via the webcast URL.

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast. A transcript of the webcast will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at ir@brookfieldoaktree.com.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Contact information:

Communications & Media: Investor Relations: Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001 Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: ir@brookfieldoaktree.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.

A fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.