Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 10, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 2, 2023 and October 30, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Regeneron investors have until March 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Regeneron is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for various conditions, including eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. One of its primary products is Eylea, an injection used to treat age-related macular degeneration, among other conditions.

The Regeneron class action lawsuit claims that, during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that they did not pass on extra charges to Eylea customers using credit cards; (ii) these payments effectively subsidized the prices customers paid when purchasing Eylea with a credit card; (iii) as a result, Regeneron provided a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price; (iv) because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to buy anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions gave it a competitive advantage; (v) consequently, Regeneron misleadingly inflated reported Eylea sales; (vi) by failing to report its credit card fee payments as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the Average Sales Price (ASP) reported to federal agencies, violating the False Claims Act; and (vii) as a result, the defendants' positive statements about Regeneron’s business, operations, and prospects were misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

The lawsuit further alleges that, on April 10, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint against Regeneron under the False Claims Act. The DOJ accused Regeneron of failing to disclose millions of dollars in credit card fee reimbursements provided to drug distributors. As a result, the DOJ claimed that Eylea’s ASP was inflated, which led to higher Medicare reimbursements, and that by reimbursing credit card fees, Regeneron gained an unfair competitive advantage over other anti-VEGF treatments. Following this announcement, Regeneron’s stock price declined, according to the complaint.

On October 31, 2024, the lawsuit further alleges that Regeneron reported disappointing third-quarter 2024 financial results, which showed sluggish U.S. net sales for both Eylea and Eylea HD. Specifically, Regeneron reported that sales grew by only 3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, quarterly sales for Eylea HD were just $392 million—falling short of consensus estimates of $415 million to $425 million—and that "net product sales of Eylea in the third quarter of 2024 were adversely impacted by a lower net selling price compared to the third quarter of 2023." This news caused Regeneron’s stock price to drop by more than 9%, according to the complaint.

