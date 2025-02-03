RBB Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the “Bank”) and RBB Asset Management Company (“RAM”), collectively referred to herein as the “Company,” announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income totaled $4.4 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share

Return on average assets of 0.44%, compared to 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024

Net interest margin of 2.76% compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024





Book value and tangible book value per share(1) of $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024, compared to $28.81 and $24.64 at September 30, 2024

The Company reported net income of $4.4 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $26.7 million, or $1.47 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $42.5 million, or $2.24 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“Declining funding costs and stable interest income drove net interest income and net interest margin higher in the fourth quarter,” said Johnny Lee, President of the Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. “We continue to make good progress on our growth initiatives and expect we will resume loan growth in the first quarter and for the remainder of the year. We did see an increase in nonperforming loans mainly due to one credit relationship that was downgraded late in the fourth quarter. We are actively working to resolve our nonperforming loans as quickly as possible while minimizing the impact to earnings and capital.”

“We are saddened by the devastation caused by the recent fires in Los Angeles,” said David Morris, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We stand ready to support our community and neighbors as they begin the process of rebuilding.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $26.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $1.4 million increase was due to a $130,000 increase in interest income and a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was mostly due to higher interest income on cash and investment securities of $1.1 million offset by lower interest income on total loans of $952,000. The decrease in loan interest income was mostly due to lower average loans of $9.8 million and a 10 basis point decrease in the average loan yield due to decreases in market rates and a change in the loan mix. The increase in cash and investment interest income was attributed to higher average balances and a higher investment portfolio yield, offset by a lower yield on cash. The decrease in interest expense was mostly due to a 33 basis point decrease in total average interest-bearing deposit rates offset by higher average interest-bearing deposits of $33.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 8 basis points from 2.68% for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due to a 25 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds, partially offset by a 15 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 5.94% for the third quarter of 2024 due mainly to a 55 basis point decrease in the yield on average cash and cash equivalents to 5.02%, a decrease in the loan yield of 10 basis points and the impact of a change in the mix of average-earnings assets. Average loans represented 82% of average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 2% decrease from the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the loan yield was attributed mostly to a decrease in market rates and a change in the loan mix.

The overall cost of funds decreased to 3.32% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.57% in the third quarter of 2024 due to a lower average cost of interest-bearing deposits. The overall funding mix for the fourth quarter of 2024 remained relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2024 with the ratio of average noninterest-bearing deposits to average total funding sources of 16%. The all-in average spot rate for total deposits was 3.15% at December 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $99.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $119.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The $19.9 million decrease was due to a $15.4 million increase in interest expense and a $4.5 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest income was mostly due to lower interest income on total loans of $9.7 million offset by higher interest income on interest-earning deposits of $4.7 million. The decrease in loan interest income was mostly due to lower average loans of $164.3 million. The increase in cash and investment interest income was attributed to higher average cash balances and a higher investment portfolio yield, offset by a lower average of investment securities. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to a 72 basis point increase in total average interest-bearing deposit rates and higher average interest-bearing deposits of $30.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

NIM was 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 46 basis points from 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a 55 basis point increase in the overall cost of funds, partially offset by a 2 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.88% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year due mainly to a 12 basis point increase in the yield on average cash and cash equivalents to 5.53%, an 18 basis point increase in the investment portfolio yield, offset by the impact of lower average loan balances. Average loans represented 83% of average interest-earning assets during 2024, and 85% during 2023.

The overall cost of funds increased to 3.49% in the year ended December 31, 2024 from 2.94% in the year ended December 31, 2023 due to a higher average cost of interest-bearing deposits in response to higher average market interest rates. The overall funding mix for December 31, 2024 remained relatively unchanged from the prior year with a ratio of average noninterest-bearing deposits to average total funding sources of 16%.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 provision for credit losses was due to an increase in specific reserves of $4.3 million and net charge-offs of $2.0 million, partially offset by lower general reserves. The fourth quarter increase in specific reserves included $4.5 million for a construction loan secured by a partially completed mixed-use commercial project. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $1.8 million for nonaccrual loans that were moved to held for sale ("HFS"). Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.26% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 0.16% for the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in loan balances, the loan portfolio mix, the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including higher nonperforming loans, and changes in special mention and substandard loans during the period.

The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The 2024 provision included the impact from an increase in specific reserves of $6.1 million and net charge-offs of $3.9 million. Net charge-offs totaled $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs represented 0.13% of average loans for the fiscal year 2024 compared to 0.10% for the fiscal year 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was mostly due to the third quarter of 2024 including a $2.8 million recovery of a fully charged off loan acquired in a bank acquisition.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $15.3 million, an increase of $317,000 from $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was mostly due to a $2.9 million increase in recoveries on purchased loans, a $1.2 million increase in gain on sale of loans and an $883,000 increase in gain on OREO, offset by income from a $5.0 million Community Development Financial Institution Equitable Recovery Program award that was recognized during 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.6 million, an increase of $228,000 from $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was mostly due to higher legal and professional expenses of $397,000, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expenses of $115,000. The annualized noninterest expenses to average assets ratio was 1.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 1.78% for the third quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio was 61.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 57.5% for the third quarter of 2024 due mostly to lower noninterest income as the third quarter included a $2.8 million recovery of a fully charged off loan acquired in a bank acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $69.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from $70.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was mostly due to lower legal and professional expenses of $3.7 million, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million. The noninterest expenses to average assets ratio was 1.76% for the fiscal year 2024 and 2023. The efficiency ratio was 60.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024, up from 52.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023 due mostly to lower net interest income for 2024.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 13.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was due primarily to higher tax credits relative to pre-tax net income as compared to the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 29.5% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2024 was due primarily to higher tax credits as compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $4.0 billion, a $2.0 million increase compared to September 30, 2024, and a $33.5 million decrease compared to December 31, 2023.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $38.7 million compared to September 30, 2024 and a $21.4 million increase compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease from September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $51.3 million decrease in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, a $6.9 million decrease in construction and land development ("C&D") loans and an $826,000 decrease in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, partially offset by a $20.6 million increase in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgages and a $724,000 increase in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 97.5% at December 31, 2024, compared to 98.6% at September 30, 2024 and 94.2% at December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, available-for-sale securities totaled $420.2 million, an increase of $114.5 million from September 30, 2024, primarily related to the purchase of $79.2 million in short-term commercial paper. As of December 31, 2024, net unrealized losses totaled $29.2 million, a $6.0 million increase due mostly to increases in treasury rates, when compared to net unrealized losses of $23.2 million as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, an $8.4 million decrease compared to September 30, 2024 and a $91.0 million decrease compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease during the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to a $27.8 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits, while noninterest-bearing deposits increased $19.4 million to $563.0 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $543.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits included a decrease in time deposits of $24.7 million and non-maturity deposits of $3.1 million. Wholesale deposits remained relatively unchanged at $147.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $147.3 million at September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 18.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to 17.6% at September 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.0 million, or 2.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, compared to $60.7 million, or 1.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. The $20.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was due to the addition of one $26.4 million C&D loan, $2.0 million in SFR loans and $890,000 in SBA loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns of $6.7 million and partial charge-offs of $2.0 million.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 include loans HFS with a total fair value of $11.2 million, which were transferred from HFI during the fourth quarter of 2024 after a $1.8 million charge-off against the allowance for credit losses. These loans were reported as nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024.

Special mention loans totaled $65.3 million, or 2.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $77.5 million, or 2.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The $12.2 million decrease was primarily due to CRE loans totaling $11.8 million that were upgraded to pass-rated and $1.8 million in payoffs and paydowns, offset by CRE loans totaling $1.4 million downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. All special mention loans are paying current.

Substandard loans totaled $100.3 million, of which $11.2 million were HFS at December 31, 2024, compared to $79.8 million at September 30, 2024. This $20.5 million increase was primarily due to downgrades of one $26.4 million C&D loan, SFR loans totaling $2.0 million, C&I loans totaling $1.9 million and SBA loans totaling $747,000. These downgrades were offset by payoffs and paydowns totaling $6.5 million, upgrades totaling $2.0 million and partial charge-offs totaling $2.0 million. Of the total substandard loans at December 31, 2024, there are $19.3 million on accrual status, including an $11.7 million C&D loan that was in the process of renewal and also included in the 30-89 day delinquent category below.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $10.6 million at September 30, 2024. The $11.5 million increase was mostly due to one $11.7 million C&D loan in process of renewal for a completed multifamily project at December 31, 2024, and since year end, it has been brought current and paid down by $1.5 million. Other changes in delinquent loans included additions totaling $5.5 million, offset by $3.2 million that returned to current status, $1.8 million that migrated to nonaccrual status and $735,000 in payoffs.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $48.5 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $47.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $729,000 (included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities”). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $44.5 million comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $43.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $779,000 at September 30, 2024. The $4.0 million increase in the allowance for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to a $6.0 million provision for credit losses offset by net charge-offs of $2.0 million. The increase in charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in the estimated fair value of collateral dependent loans and loans moved to HFS. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI increased to 1.56% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% at September 30, 2024, due to an increase in specific reserves on one C&D loan mentioned previously. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 68% at December 31, 2024, a decrease from 72% at September 30, 2024.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Beginning balance $ 43,685 $ 779 $ 44,464 $ 41,903 $ 640 $ 42,543 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,050 (50 ) 6,000 9,768 89 9,857 Less loans charged-off (2,092 ) — (2,092 ) (4,083 ) — (4,083 ) Recoveries on loans charged-off 86 — 86 141 — 141 Ending balance $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458 $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458

Shareholders' Equity

At December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was $507.9 million, a $1.9 million decrease compared to September 30, 2024, and a $3.4 million decrease compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to higher net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities of $4.2 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $2.9 million, offset by net income of $4.4 million, and equity compensation activity of $794,000. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the year ended 2024 was due to common stock repurchases of $20.7 million, common stock cash dividends paid of $11.7 million and higher net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities of $744,000, offset by net income of $26.7 million, and equity compensation activity of $3.1 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) decreased to $28.66 and $24.51 at December 31, 2024, down from $28.81 and $24.64 at September 30, 2024 and up from $27.47 and $23.48 at December 31, 2023.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had total assets of $4.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company’s current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States (“U.S.”) federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; our ability to attract and retain deposits and access other sources of liquidity; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients, the Company and its employees from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; the impact of future or recent changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 (Topic 326, “Measurement of Current Losses on Financial Instruments, commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Losses Model, which changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; market disruption and volatility; fluctuations in the Company’s stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuances of preferred stock; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company’s public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 27,747 $ 26,388 $ 23,313 $ 21,887 $ 22,671 Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions 229,998 323,002 229,456 247,356 408,702 Cash and cash equivalents 257,745 349,390 252,769 269,243 431,373 Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 420,190 305,666 325,582 335,194 318,961 Investment securities held to maturity 5,191 5,195 5,200 5,204 5,209 Loans held for sale 11,250 812 3,146 3,903 1,911 Loans held for investment 3,053,230 3,091,896 3,047,712 3,027,361 3,031,861 Allowance for loan losses (47,729 ) (43,685 ) (41,741 ) (41,688 ) (41,903 ) Net loans held for investment 3,005,501 3,048,211 3,005,971 2,985,673 2,989,958 Premises and equipment, net 24,601 24,839 25,049 25,363 25,684 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 60,296 59,889 59,486 59,101 58,719 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 6,985 7,256 7,545 7,794 8,110 Core deposit intangibles 2,011 2,194 2,394 2,594 2,795 Right-of-use assets 28,048 29,283 30,530 31,231 29,803 Accrued interest and other assets 83,561 70,644 63,416 65,608 66,404 Total assets $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186 $ 3,878,006 $ 4,026,025 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 563,012 $ 543,623 $ 542,971 $ 539,517 $ 539,621 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 663,034 666,089 647,770 642,840 632,729 Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,007,452 1,052,462 1,014,189 1,083,898 1,190,821 Time deposits, greater than $250,000 850,291 830,010 818,675 762,074 811,589 Total deposits 3,083,789 3,092,184 3,023,605 3,028,329 3,174,760 FHLB advances 200,000 200,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 119,529 119,433 119,338 119,243 119,147 Subordinated debentures 15,156 15,102 15,047 14,993 14,938 Lease liabilities - operating leases 29,705 30,880 32,087 32,690 31,191 Accrued interest and other liabilities 36,421 23,150 16,818 18,765 24,729 Total liabilities 3,484,600 3,480,749 3,356,895 3,364,020 3,514,765 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 259,957 259,280 266,160 271,645 271,925 Additional paid-in capital 3,645 3,520 3,456 3,348 3,623 Retained earnings 264,460 262,946 262,518 259,903 255,152 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (20,257 ) (16,090 ) (20,915 ) (20,982 ) (19,512 ) Total shareholders' equity 507,877 509,728 511,291 513,986 511,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 3,868,186 $ 3,878,006 $ 4,026,025





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 46,374 $ 47,326 $ 45,895 $ 184,567 $ 194,264 Interest on interest-earning deposits 3,641 3,388 4,650 15,422 10,746 Interest on investment securities 3,962 3,127 3,706 14,331 14,028 Dividend income on FHLB stock 330 326 312 1,314 1,125 Interest on federal funds sold and other 248 258 269 1,027 985 Total interest and dividend income 54,555 54,425 54,832 216,661 221,148 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 4,671 5,193 4,026 19,295 12,205 Interest on time deposits 21,361 22,553 22,413 89,086 76,837 Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures 1,660 1,681 2,284 6,699 9,951 Interest on FHLB advances 886 453 440 2,217 2,869 Total interest expense 28,578 29,880 29,163 117,297 101,862 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 25,977 24,545 25,669 99,364 119,286 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,000 3,300 (431 ) 9,857 3,362 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 19,977 21,245 26,100 89,507 115,924 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 988 1,071 972 4,115 4,172 Gain on sale of loans 376 447 116 1,586 374 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 492 605 616 2,265 2,576 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 407 403 374 1,577 1,409 (Loss) gain on OREO — — (57 ) 1,016 133 Other income 466 3,220 5,373 4,776 6,354 Total noninterest income 2,729 5,746 7,394 15,335 15,018 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,927 10,008 8,860 39,395 37,795 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,403 2,518 2,387 9,803 9,629 Data processing 1,499 1,472 1,357 5,857 5,326 Legal and professional 1,355 958 1,291 4,453 8,198 Office expenses 399 348 349 1,455 1,512 Marketing and business promotion 251 252 241 864 1,132 Insurance and regulatory assessments 677 658 1,122 3,298 3,165 Core deposit premium 182 200 215 784 923 Other expenses 956 1,007 571 3,254 3,016 Total noninterest expense 17,649 17,421 16,393 69,163 70,696 Income before income taxes 5,057 9,570 17,101 35,679 60,246 Income tax expense 672 2,571 5,028 9,014 17,781 Net income $ 4,385 $ 6,999 $ 12,073 $ 26,665 $ 42,465 Net income per share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 1.47 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 1.47 $ 2.24 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,704,992 17,812,791 18,887,501 18,121,764 18,965,346 Diluted 17,796,840 17,885,359 18,900,351 18,183,319 18,985,233





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 308,455 $ 3,890 5.02 % $ 260,205 $ 3,646 5.57 % $ 333,940 $ 4,919 5.84 % FHLB Stock 15,000 330 8.75 % 15,000 326 8.65 % 15,000 312 8.25 % Securities Available for sale (2) 361,253 3,939 4.34 % 298,948 3,105 4.13 % 329,426 3,684 4.44 % Held to maturity (2) 5,194 48 3.68 % 5,198 46 3.52 % 5,212 46 3.50 % Total loans 3,059,786 46,374 6.03 % 3,069,578 47,326 6.13 % 3,055,232 45,895 5.96 % Total interest-earning assets 3,749,688 $ 54,581 5.79 % 3,648,929 $ 54,449 5.94 % 3,738,810 $ 54,856 5.82 % Total noninterest-earning assets 244,609 242,059 253,385 Total average assets $ 3,994,297 $ 3,890,988 $ 3,992,195 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW 53,879 254 1.88 % $ 55,757 $ 277 1.98 % $ 54,378 $ 214 1.56 % Money market 463,850 3,735 3.20 % 439,936 4,093 3.70 % 422,582 3,252 3.05 % Saving deposits 162,351 682 1.67 % 164,515 823 1.99 % 148,354 560 1.50 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,034,946 11,583 4.45 % 1,037,365 12,312 4.72 % 1,162,014 13,244 4.52 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 835,583 9,778 4.66 % 819,207 10,241 4.97 % 781,833 9,169 4.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,550,609 26,032 4.06 % 2,516,780 27,746 4.39 % 2,569,161 26,439 4.08 % FHLB advances 200,000 886 1.76 % 150,543 453 1.20 % 150,000 440 1.16 % Long-term debt 119,466 1,295 4.31 % 119,370 1,295 4.32 % 155,536 1,895 4.83 % Subordinated debentures 15,121 365 9.60 % 15,066 386 10.19 % 14,902 389 10.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,885,196 28,578 3.94 % 2,801,759 29,880 4.24 % 2,889,599 29,163 4.00 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 539,900 528,081 535,554 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 56,993 52,428 61,858 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 596,893 580,509 597,412 Shareholders' equity 512,208 508,720 505,184 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,994,297 $ 3,890,988 $ 3,992,195 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 26,003 1.85 % $ 24,569 1.70 % $ 25,693 1.82 % Net interest margin 2.76 % 2.68 % 2.73 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,090,509 $ 26,032 3.35 % $ 3,044,861 $ 27,746 3.63 % $ 3,104,715 $ 26,439 3.38 % Total cost of funds $ 3,425,096 $ 28,578 3.32 % $ 3,329,840 $ 29,880 3.57 % $ 3,425,153 $ 29,163 3.38 %

____________________

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 297,331 $ 16,449 5.53 % $ 216,851 $ 11,731 5.41 % FHLB Stock 15,000 1,314 8.76 % 15,000 1,125 7.50 % Securities Available for sale (2) 324,644 14,242 4.39 % 331,357 13,928 4.20 % Held to maturity (2) 5,200 188 3.62 % 5,509 198 3.59 % Total loans 3,041,337 184,567 6.07 % 3,205,625 194,264 6.06 % Total interest-earning assets 3,683,512 $ 216,760 5.88 % 3,774,342 $ 221,246 5.86 % Total noninterest-earning assets 243,258 246,980 Total average assets $ 3,926,770 $ 4,021,322 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 56,158 1,105 1.97 % $ 58,191 $ 725 1.25 % Money market 436,925 15,231 3.49 % 429,102 10,565 2.46 % Saving deposits 162,243 2,959 1.82 % 126,062 915 0.73 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,074,291 50,059 4.66 % 1,146,513 47,150 4.11 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 803,187 39,027 4.86 % 742,839 29,687 4.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,532,804 108,381 4.28 % 2,502,707 89,042 3.56 % FHLB advances 162,705 2,217 1.36 % 172,219 2,869 1.67 % Long-term debt 119,324 5,182 4.34 % 169,182 8,477 5.01 % Subordinated debentures 15,039 1,517 10.09 % 14,821 1,474 9.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,829,872 117,297 4.14 % 2,858,929 101,862 3.56 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 531,458 602,291 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 53,970 59,562 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 585,428 661,853 Shareholders' equity 511,470 500,540 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,926,770 $ 4,021,322 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 99,463 1.74 % $ 119,384 2.30 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 3.16 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,064,262 $ 108,381 3.54 % $ 3,104,998 $ 89,042 2.87 % Total cost of funds $ 3,361,330 $ 117,297 3.49 % $ 3,461,220 $ 101,862 2.94 %

____________________

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Year Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 28.66 $ 28.81 $ 27.47 $ 28.66 $ 27.47 Tangible book value (1) $ 24.51 $ 24.64 $ 23.48 $ 24.51 $ 23.48 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.44 % 0.72 % 1.20 % 0.68 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 3.41 % 5.47 % 9.48 % 5.21 % 8.48 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (1) 3.98 % 6.40 % 11.12 % 6.09 % 9.97 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.27 % 0.59 % 0.73 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.76 % 1.78 % 1.63 % 1.76 % 1.76 % Yield on average earning assets 5.79 % 5.94 % 5.82 % 5.88 % 5.86 % Yield on average loans 6.03 % 6.13 % 5.96 % 6.07 % 6.06 % Cost of average total deposits (2) 3.35 % 3.63 % 3.38 % 3.54 % 2.87 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 4.06 % 4.39 % 4.08 % 4.28 % 3.56 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.94 % 4.24 % 4.00 % 4.14 % 3.56 % Net interest spread 1.85 % 1.70 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 2.30 % Net interest margin 2.76 % 2.68 % 2.73 % 2.70 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.48 % 57.51 % 49.58 % 60.30 % 52.64 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 64.00 % 41.03 % 25.00 % 43.54 % 28.57 %

____________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Non–GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Total deposits include non-interest bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) At or for the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Credit Quality Data: Special mention loans $ 65,329 $ 77,501 $ 32,842 Special mention loans to total loans 2.14 % 2.51 % 1.08 % Substandard loans HFI $ 89,141 $ 79,831 $ 61,099 Substandard loans HFS $ 11,195 $ — $ — Substandard loans HFI to total loans HFI 2.92 % 2.58 % 2.02 % Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $ 22,086 $ 10,625 $ 16,803 Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans 0.72 % 0.34 % 0.55 % Nonperforming loans HFI $ 69,843 $ 60,662 $ 31,619 Nonperforming loans HFS $ 11,195 $ — $ — OREO $ — $ — $ — Nonperforming assets $ 81,038 $ 60,662 $ 31,619 Nonperforming loans HFI to total loans HFI 2.29 % 1.96 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.03 % 1.52 % 0.79 % Allowance for loan losses $ 47,729 $ 43,685 $ 41,903 Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI 1.56 % 1.41 % 1.38 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 68.34 % 72.01 % 132.52 % Net charge-offs $ 2,006 $ 1,201 $ 109 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.01 % Capital ratios (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 11.08 % 11.13 % 11.06 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.92 % 12.19 % 11.99 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 17.94 % 18.16 % 19.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 18.52 % 18.75 % 19.69 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 24.49 % 24.80 % 25.92 %

____________________

(1 ) December 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary. (2 ) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.





RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited) Loan Portfolio Detail As of December 31, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 129,585 4.2 % $ 128,861 4.2 % $ 130,096 4.3 % SBA 47,263 1.5 % 48,089 1.6 % 52,074 1.7 % Construction and land development 173,290 5.7 % 180,196 5.8 % 181,469 6.0 % Commercial real estate (1) 1,201,420 39.3 % 1,252,682 40.5 % 1,167,857 38.5 % Single-family residential mortgages 1,494,022 48.9 % 1,473,396 47.7 % 1,487,796 49.1 % Other loans 7,650 0.4 % 8,672 0.2 % 12,569 0.4 % Total loans (2) $ 3,053,230 100.0 % $ 3,091,896 100.0 % $ 3,031,861 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (47,729 ) (43,685 ) (41,903 ) Total loans, net $ 3,005,501 $ 3,048,211 $ 2,989,958

_____________________

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs of $488, $467, and $542 as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.





Deposits As of December 31, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 563,012 18.3 % $ 543,623 17.6 % $ 539,621 17.0 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 663,034 21.5 % 666,089 21.5 % 632,729 19.9 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 882,438 28.6 % 926,877 30.0 % 876,918 27.6 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 827,854 26.8 % 808,304 26.1 % 719,892 22.7 % Wholesale deposits (1) 147,451 4.8 % 147,291 4.8 % 405,600 12.8 % Total deposits $ 3,083,789 100.0 % $ 3,092,184 100.0 % $ 3,174,760 100.0 %

______________________

(1) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders’ equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 507,877 $ 509,728 $ 511,260 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (2,011 ) (2,194 ) (2,795 ) Tangible common equity $ 434,368 $ 436,036 $ 436,967 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 $ 4,026,025 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (2,011 ) (2,194 ) (2,795 ) Tangible assets $ 3,918,968 $ 3,916,785 $ 3,951,732 Common shares outstanding 17,720,416 17,693,416 18,609,179 Common equity to assets ratio 12.72 % 12.77 % 12.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 11.08 % 11.13 % 11.06 % Book value per share $ 28.66 $ 28.81 $ 27.47 Tangible book value per share $ 24.51 $ 24.64 $ 23.48

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) to assess the Company’s capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution’s capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure: