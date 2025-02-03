Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Two February Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Praxis management will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotechnology Conference , taking place in New York City on February 6, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link .

Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, taking place virtually on February 11, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the event will be available through this link.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during both conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective Guggenheim and/or Oppenheimer representatives to request meetings.

Both webcasts will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors + Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates.