Ibex Biosciences Launches Regulation D Campaign on Fundable

This recent move opens up investment opportunities for accredited investors looking to support cutting-edge research in antibodies, regeneration, and gene therapies.

The company stands out in the biotech landscape with its commitment to developing potential therapies without relying on external acquisitions. It has a robust pipeline of unique preclinical programs, further positioning it at the forefront of addressing numerous health issues currently affecting mankind like Malaria and numerous cancers.

Key Highlights of Ibex Biosciences:

Antibody Research: Preclinical therapeutic antibody programs targeting Malaria and Oncology, with potential applications in treating inflammatory conditions.

Regenerative Platform: A unique approach that utilizes gene therapy to facilitate a functional repair of damaged cells in situ. Ibex holds a patent for a transcription factor aimed at fostering regeneration while inhibiting oncogenesis.

Gene Therapy Programs: Multiple preclinical gene therapy programs focus on the direct targeting of cancerous tumors and the mitigation of both chronic and acute inflammation.

The company's objectives include proactively identifying and assessing novel molecules and innovative methods for developing more potent therapeutics, as well as seeking out pioneering scientists and their early-stage discoveries to further product development objectives.

Investors in Ibex Biosciences will support a company on the cutting edge of biotech research. The company's approach of developing therapies from scratch offers a unique value proposition in the biotech investment landscape.

For more information about Ibex Biosciences and its Regulation D campaign on Fundable, please visit their campaign.

