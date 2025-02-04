Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes Congratulates Michael Ellis on Appointment to Serve as Deputy Director of the CIA

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG") CEO Devin Nunes today issued the following statement following President Donald J. Trump's appointment of Rumble General Counsel Michael Ellis to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency:

“I’d like to congratulate Michael Ellis on his nomination as Deputy Director of the CIA. Having worked closely with Michael both when he was General Counsel for the House Intelligence Committee and since he became General Counsel of Rumble, Truth Social's strategic partner, I know him to be one of the finest legal minds in the country on intelligence and national security issues. There is no better candidate to serve as the CIA’s Deputy Director and to help Director Ratcliffe reform and depoliticize the agency, refocusing its work on its core mission.”

