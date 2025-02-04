GROCERY OUTLET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GO) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet securities between November 7, 2023 and May 7, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that after-market on May 7, 2024, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, published significantly below-expectation guidance for the second quarter, and further reduced its guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Complaint states that the Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “unforeseen systems transition costs that surfaced at the end of the quarter” and the resulting “residual expense from our commission support program as we finish store physical inventory counts in the second quarter.” Following this news, Grocery Outlet’s stock price fell to $20.88 per share on May 8, 2024, a decline of about 19.38% in the span of just a single day.

