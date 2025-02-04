Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Capri, Caribou, Nextracker, and Transocean and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU), Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT), and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Class Period: August 10, 2023 - October 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2025

The Capri class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the individual defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (ii) Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (iii) Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other's closest and most direct competitors; (iv) that, conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (v) a primary internal rationale for the Capri acquisition was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (vi) as a result of the above, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants.

The Capri class action lawsuit further alleges that after a seven-day hearing, on October 24, 2024, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's motion to preliminarily enjoin the Capri acquisition. In doing so, the court determined, among other things, that a "substantial body of compelling evidence" demonstrated that, in contrast to their public statements, defendants themselves believed that their brands were direct competitors in a well-defined "accessible luxury handbag market." On news, the price of Capri stock fell by nearly 50%.

For more information on the Capri class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CPRI

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU)

Class Period: July 14, 2023 - July 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2025

Caribou is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that purports to develop genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the U.S. and internationally. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic, or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies from its chimeric antigen receptor ("CAR") -T ("CAR-T") cell and CAR-natural killer ("CAR-NK") cell platforms. Allogeneic cell therapies are referred to as "off-the-shelf" because they use cells that have already been collected from a donor, and which were modified, multiplied, and stored in a facility, before being infused into a patient. According to the Company, this affords allogeneic cell therapies numerous advantages over their autologous counterparts, which rely on extracting, modifying, and multiplying a patient's own cells before being infused back into that same patient.

Caribou's lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that the Company is evaluating in patients with, inter alia, relapsed or refractory large B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma ("r/r B-NHL") in the Company's ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial, with a focus on second-line large B cell lymphoma ("LBCL").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated CB-010's safety, efficacy, and durability relative to approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies in treating patients with r/r B-NHL and/or LBCL, as well as CB-010's overall clinical results and commercial prospects; (ii) Caribou was at significant risk of having insufficient cash, liquidity, and/or other capital to fund its current business operations, including preclinical research activities associated with the allogeneic CAR-NK platform; (iii) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Caribou's business and operations; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 2, 2024, Caribou issued a press release announcing that it had "presented updated clinical data from the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial that [purportedly] indicates a single dose of CB-010 . . . has the potential to rival the safety, efficacy, and durability of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies." The next day, Evercore ISI ("Evercore") analysts downgraded Caribou stock to "in line" and dropped their price target to $3.00 from $13.00, stating that they were "not yet convinced" that Caribou's therapy "will be competitive and wait on the sidelines until data in 1H 2025." In particular, the Evercore analysts stated, inter alia, that "[o]verall, efficacy of CB-010 in 2L [second-line] LBCL is not competitive vs autologous CAR-T with lower response rate and much shorter PFS [progression-free survival]", while also noting additional risks related to CB-010's safety and competition. On this news, Caribou's stock price fell $0.735 per share, or 25.52%, to close at $2.145 per share on June 3, 2024.

Then, on July 16, 2024, Caribou disclosed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "discontinued preclinical research activities associated with its allogeneic CAR-NK platform and reduced its workforce by 21 positions, or approximately 12%", explaining that "[t]he Company is undertaking this reduction to extend its cash runway". On this news, Caribou's stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 3.3%, to close at $2.64 per share on July 17, 2024.

For more information on the Caribou class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRBU

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Class Period: February 1, 2024 - August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2025

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (d) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

For more information on the Nextracker class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NXT

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)

Class Period: October 31, 2023 - September 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Discoverer Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; (2) the Company's recorded asset valuations were overstated; (3) as a result, the Company would take nearly twice the vessels' sale price in impairment if sold; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Transocean class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RIG

