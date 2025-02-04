MMP Capital Closes Out 2024 to Resounding Success

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMP Capital , a private commercial lender specializing in healthcare finance, as well as financing across multiple verticals, proudly announces a record-setting performance in December 2024 and Q4 2024. With total originations hitting USD 55.6 million for December. The company has gone above and beyond its previous monthly benchmarks, achieving an unprecedented total of USD 125 million in originations during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Much of this success stems from MMP Capital’s relationship-driven business model, which has made the firm a dependable resource for financing in the healthcare sector. Now in its 12th year of business, MMP Capital maintains a focus on providing streamlined lending services to its partners. The company’s brand reputation in healthcare has allowed it to expand in step with an influx of vendors and business owners seeking reliable options for equipment financing. In addition, interest rate adjustments have aided in reducing overall costs for acquiring new equipment. A convergence of factors, this has encouraged many businesses to invest in advanced technologies with renewed confidence.

In recent years, MMP Capital has cemented its standing as the market leader in aesthetic medical finance. While the firm continues to finance equipment across multiple industries, the healthcare vertical has grown quickly owing to a rising demand for aesthetic procedures and medical devices.

“The company mantra was to Survive till 25 for many small business owners. The last 2 years have been some of the toughest economic conditions in my lifetime. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. I could not be more proud of the strength, and resilience of our team,” says John-Paul Smolenski, Founder and CEO of MMP Capital. “Our sales team work themselves to the bone building long-term relationships with vendors and business owners. The December milestone is a direct result of our team’s dedication and our growing reputation in the industry.”

Smolenski notes that the surge in demand for aesthetic medical and healthcare equipment coincides with a heightened sense of optimism among business owners. “Many of our clients and industry partners indicate that they feel confident about future market conditions heading into 2025,” he added. “Alongside our proven track record and strategic partnerships, we hope to create more value for small business owners across the country.”

Throughout 2024, the firm’s origination activity increased month over month. Partially attributed to MMP Capital’s ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, the company is known for offering swift approvals and transparent lending processes. Its positioning within the market has made it a crowd favorite for businesses looking to modernize equipment fleets, expand service lines, or handle financial challenges.

With a new administration in place and interest rate cuts helping to lower borrowing expenses, healthcare providers are taking advantage of the decreased cost of ownership for advanced medical machinery. MMP Capital’s finance solutions help them invest in the latest technologies without the burden of steep upfront capital expenditures. Designed around predictable repayment schedules, these programs aim to minimize financial risk while accelerating practice growth.

“Our recent originations are an encouraging sign. The market is ready to turn the page and move forward,” Smolenski observed. “The worst economic pressures are behind us. We anticipate continued demand for equipment financing solutions throughout 2025.”

Prospective clients interested in exploring MMP Capital’s financing options can learn more about its flexible equipment leasing and lending programs by visiting the company’s official website or reaching out to the MMP Capital sales team. For more information, visit: www.mmpcapital.com

About MMP Capital

MMP Capital was founded in 2013 with a mission to be the gold standard in healthcare equipment finance in the U.S. Led by a management team with vast experience in sales, credit, and operations from several banks, leasing companies, and funding institutions, MMP Capital is uniquely equipped as a hybrid lender to lend directly or utilize a vast syndication outlet. Our financing options for equipment financing, leasing, and unsecured capital offer U.S. businesses the opportunity to invest in their future, update outdated technology, or offer new services to customers.

