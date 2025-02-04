Dassault Systèmes and Volkswagen Group Implement the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Optimize Vehicle Development

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud becomes a foundational technology solution at Volkswagen Group to advance vehicle development Virtual twin experiences reduce engineering and manufacturing cycles of complex automotive systems, streamline workflows, optimize resources and accelerate time-to-market



VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 4, 2025 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Volkswagen Group today announced a long-term partnership to advance Volkswagen Group’s digital infrastructure for state-of-the-art vehicle development by implementing Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Volkswagen Group has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud as a main engineering and manufacturing platform. Engineers, designers and other professionals across the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands will use virtual twins to streamline the development of vehicles. This will enable teams to simulate, test and refine every aspect of vehicle development in a collaborative virtual environment before physical production begins, while ensuring compliance with global regulations and sustainability standards.

“We are advancing the development of our next-generation IT system landscape, and the decision to partner with Dassault Systèmes marks an important milestone,” said Hauke Stars, Board Member at Volkswagen Group for IT. “With consistent data streams and AI solutions built on them, we are creating a true technological leap for our teams in development and factory planning. At the same time, we are sustainably reducing IT costs and accelerating processes by streamlining our system complexity and utilizing virtual twins.”

“Industry evolutions in the context of the Generative Economy are compelling automotive companies to make transformative decisions that will propel the vehicle experience to new heights,” said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “After four decades of partnership rooted in innovation and trust, we’re now embarking on the next chapter with Volkswagen Group with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at its core. Our AI-powered virtual twins and the strength and resilience of the cloud will unify Volkswagen Group’s hardware and software innovation and unleash the knowledge and know-how to accelerate its software-driven transformation.”

Volkswagen Group will rely on four Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform: “Global Modular Architecture,” “Smart, Safe and Connected,” “Efficient Multi-Energy Platform,” and “On-Target Vehicle Launch.”

