As Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2025

In January 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 299,991 passengers, which is a 9.1% decrease compared to January 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 33.6% to 18,986 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 13.2% to 43,622 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for January 2025 were the following:
|January 2025
|January 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|299,991
|329,974
|-9.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|68,579
|73,782
|-7.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|197,213
|224,717
|-12.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|34,199
|31,475
|8.7%
|Cargo Units
|18,986
|28,606
|-33.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,363
|3,026
|-21.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|14,160
|21,549
|-34.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,463
|4,031
|-38.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|43,622
|50,234
|-13.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,538
|2,759
|-8.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|39,552
|45,538
|-13.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,532
|1,937
|-20.9%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 26 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The January Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate the Paldiski-Kapellskär route for 25 days due to technical failure.
OTHER EVENTS
In January, the agreement between AS Tallink Grupp and Irish Continental Group plc for the charter of the shuttle vessel Star, signed in April 2023, expired. As of February 9, the shuttle vessel Star will operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment