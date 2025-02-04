As Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2025

In January 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 299,991 passengers, which is a 9.1% decrease compared to January 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 33.6% to 18,986 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 13.2% to 43,622 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for January 2025 were the following:

January 2025 January 2024 Change Passengers 299,991 329,974 -9.1% Finland - Sweden 68,579 73,782 -7.1% Estonia - Finland 197,213 224,717 -12.2% Estonia - Sweden 34,199 31,475 8.7% Cargo Units 18,986 28,606 -33.6% Finland - Sweden 2,363 3,026 -21.9% Estonia - Finland 14,160 21,549 -34.3% Estonia - Sweden 2,463 4,031 -38.9% Passenger Vehicles 43,622 50,234 -13.2% Finland - Sweden 2,538 2,759 -8.0% Estonia - Finland 39,552 45,538 -13.1% Estonia - Sweden 1,532 1,937 -20.9%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 26 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The January Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate the Paldiski-Kapellskär route for 25 days due to technical failure.

OTHER EVENTS

In January, the agreement between AS Tallink Grupp and Irish Continental Group plc for the charter of the shuttle vessel Star, signed in April 2023, expired. As of February 9, the shuttle vessel Star will operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.





