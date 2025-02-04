Beltone Debuts Latest Hearing Innovations with Beltone Envision(TM) Hearing Aids –The World’s Best Technology for Hearing in Noise And New Auracast Assistant

BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beltone proudly introduces its latest innovation: Beltone Envision™ hearing aids . Featuring the world’s best technology for hearing in noise1, Beltone Envision sets a new standard in noise management and voice clarity. These hearing aids keep users connected to their surroundings while bringing important sounds, like a friend's voice during a conversation at a busy restaurant, into clear focus.

Only 1 in 5 people who could benefit from hearing aids actually use them, leaving many to miss out on the sounds of life, communicating and socializing2. Representing Beltone’s most advanced hearing technology to date, Beltone Envision hearing aids empower users to connect with family, collaborate with colleagues, and engage fully with their surroundings. These devices intelligently detect the environment, noise levels, and speech cues, automatically adjusting settings for an optimal listening experience.

Everyday noises such as air conditioning, traffic, kitchen sounds, and wind noise can be particularly distracting for those with hearing loss. The artificial intelligence (AI)3 inside Beltone Envision is trained to recognize and suppress thousands of unwanted noises while highlighting the sounds and voices users want to hear, ensuring a clearer and more focused listening experience. Beltone's unique human approach to AI mimics natural behavior, allowing the AI to prioritize sounds based on where the user is looking, not just how loud they are ensuring the user is in control and is the decision maker. A new, dedicated Deep Neural Network (DNN) chip enables the superior listening experience. This DNN-powered solution is up to 17 times more efficient than other leading hearing solutions with directionality and DNN noise reduction, resulting in a significant improvement to speech understanding4.

Available in the world’s smallest AI hearing aid5 and new streamlined RIE (receiver-in-ear) styles, Beltone Envision offers a discreet, modern, and comfortable solution to hearing loss, along with the clearest Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio experience ever6, without compromising size, comfort or a full day battery performance. Compatible with Auracast™ broadcast audio, the next generation of assistive listening technology, Beltone Envision helps users stay connected to news and entertainment directly through their hearing aids. Additionally, Beltone is introducing a groundbreaking feature to the highly-rated Beltone HearMax™ app: the Auracast Assistant. This first-of-its-kind feature simplifies the listening experience, enabling users to connect to Auracast broadcasts with just a tap.

Beltone is also launching a new essential range of hearing aids with Beltone Commence™ . Suitable for individuals with mild to profound hearing loss, Beltone Commence combines innovative technology, updated designs, and future-proof connectivity, including Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast broadcast audio, offering a powerful hearing solution for all to experience.

“Our goal is to enhance the lives of individuals with hearing loss at any stage of their hearing care journey. Whether you are a new or current hearing aid user, Beltone meets you where you are. With the introduction of our latest innovations, Beltone Envision and Beltone Commence, we are excited to continue offering the most advanced hearing aids that cater to all lifestyles, budgets, and types of hearing loss, ensuring everyone has access to quality hearing care and technology.” – Scott Davis, Hearing division President at GN.

Key Features of Beltone Envision:

Plus, Beltone Envision and Beltone Commence hearing aids are built to last with an all-over coating that makes them weatherproof and sweatproof, allowing users to enjoy their day regardless of the weather. Available in both rechargeable and replaceable battery styles, the rechargeable option provides all-day power on a single charge9, making these hearing aids perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.

The new Beltone Envision and Beltone Commence hearing aids will be available in the US and Germany starting on February 20, 2025 with more markets following. For more information, please visit www.beltone.com .

© 2025 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound and Beltone are trademarks of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Press and the media

Marie Schleimann Nordlund

Director of Communication & Community

Tel: +45 3126 3734 Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President, Group Communication

Tel: +45 45 75 07 21

NOTES TO EDITORS

About GN

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

About Beltone

Beltone is a leading hearing brand based on individual care and technically optimal hearing solutions – sold via 1,500 Beltone branded hearing care stores in the US and via hearing care professional in select other markets. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

