Global Industrial Battery Chargers Market Size to Surpass USD 6,184.4 Million by 2035, Fueled by High Demand in Asia-Pacific and Europe | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the industrial battery chargers market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand across various industries. The market, estimated at USD 2,735.3 Million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 6,184.4 Million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The rise in industrial automation, expansion of renewable energy storage, and the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are fueling demand for advanced battery charging solutions.

Favourable Government Initiatives and Trend for Green Energy to Accelerate Industrial Battery Chargers Sales

Increasing energy distribution and transmission infrastructure driven by favourable government funding and investments have increased the growth in the industrial battery chargers market.

Flourishing trend of sustainability across IT & data centers, mining, and energy & power industry will provide impetus to the growth in the market over the forthcoming years. Further, mounting pace of smart grid adoption across diverse end-use industries will improve the preference for industrial battery chargers, especially across India and other emerging economies.

According to the India country report on smart grids, the utility electricity sector in India has a National Grid with an installed capacity of 326.8 GW and the government will increase the adoption of smart grids across the country by the end of 2030.

Further, subsidies offered by regional and local governments for procurement of energy systems based on alternative sources are strongly backed by climbing new grid sales. This is expected to necessitate the deployment of secondary or rechargeable batteries for energy transmission and distribution.

Market Forecast:

The shift towards sustainable energy sources, digitalization, and automation is significantly impacting the industrial battery chargers market. As industries integrate renewable energy storage systems, electric mobility, and smart grid applications, the need for reliable and efficient charging solutions is rising. The market is witnessing a transition from conventional charging systems to intelligent, high-frequency chargers with enhanced energy efficiency and minimal heat dissipation.

Furthermore, industries are increasingly investing in battery-powered machinery, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and electric material handling equipment, further driving the demand for industrial battery chargers. The push for green energy solutions and grid-independent power storage is expected to accelerate market growth over the coming decade.

Best-Growing Segment: High-Frequency Industrial Battery Chargers

Among various charger types, high-frequency industrial battery chargers are emerging as the fastest-growing segment. These chargers offer higher efficiency, faster charging times, and reduced power loss, making them a preferred choice for industries prioritizing productivity and sustainability. The ability of high-frequency chargers to prolong battery life, lower operational costs, and provide real-time monitoring has contributed to their rising adoption.

The growing use of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology is further propelling the demand for high-frequency industrial battery chargers. As businesses shift from traditional lead-acid batteries to Li-ion alternatives, they require advanced charging solutions capable of optimizing battery performance while ensuring minimal downtime.





Market Dynamics:

The industrial battery chargers market is undergoing a transformation, with manufacturers focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation. Several factors are shaping the market dynamics:

Technological Advancements : The introduction of smart chargers with IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities is revolutionizing the industry.

: The introduction of smart chargers with IoT connectivity, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities is revolutionizing the industry. Energy Efficiency Regulations : Governments worldwide are imposing stringent energy efficiency standards, encouraging industries to adopt high-performance, low-emission battery chargers.

: Governments worldwide are imposing stringent energy efficiency standards, encouraging industries to adopt high-performance, low-emission battery chargers. Growing Electrification in Industrial Sectors : From automated warehouses to electric railways, industries are increasingly investing in battery-powered solutions, further fueling market expansion.

: From automated warehouses to electric railways, industries are increasingly investing in battery-powered solutions, further fueling market expansion. Rising Infrastructure Development: Increasing investment in data centers, telecom networks, and industrial automation is driving demand for uninterruptible power solutions and efficient battery charging systems.

Key Takeaways from Report:

Market Expansion – The market is projected to grow from USD 2,735.3 Million (2025) to USD 6,184.4 Million (2035) at an 8.5% CAGR .

– The market is projected to grow from (2025) to (2035) at an . Australia Leads Growth – Australia is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6% , followed by India at 9.5% .

– Australia is expected to witness the highest , followed by India at . Strong Demand in the USA & Germany – The USA and Germany will see steady growth with 6.9% and 7.8% CAGR , respectively.

– The USA and Germany will see steady growth with and , respectively. China’s Moderate Expansion – China is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, driven by industrial and infrastructure development.

“The rapid adoption of renewable energy storage, industrial automation, and electrified machinery is reshaping the industrial battery chargers market. Companies investing in next-gen charging technologies and smart energy solutions will emerge as key players in this evolving landscape.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Drivers of the Global Market:

Expansion of Renewable Energy and Smart Grids

The increasing integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is creating new opportunities for the industrial battery chargers market. As industries seek to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and adopt clean energy solutions, demand for battery storage systems and energy-efficient chargers is rising. Additionally, smart grid development and decentralized energy systems are accelerating the adoption of industrial-scale battery charging solutions.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Automated Systems

The global push for electric vehicle (EV) adoption and industrial automation is fueling demand for industrial battery chargers. Manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and logistics centers are increasingly electrifying their equipment and vehicles, leading to a higher need for fast, efficient, and high-capacity battery chargers. This trend is particularly evident in sectors such as material handling, robotics, and railway electrification.

Rising Investment in Energy Storage Solutions

Governments and businesses worldwide are investing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enhance power reliability and grid stability. Industrial battery chargers play a crucial role in these systems, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. The growing focus on energy independence, peak load management, and backup power solutions is expected to further boost market demand.

Increasing Industrial Automation and Electrification

Industries are rapidly transitioning towards automation, robotics, and AI-driven production systems. Battery-powered solutions are becoming the backbone of industrial operations, with sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, and healthcare investing heavily in electrified machinery and backup power systems. Industrial battery chargers are essential for maintaining seamless operations and uninterrupted productivity.





Country-wise Analysis

Why is Demand for Industrial Battery Chargers Increasing in China?

China is considered to be an industrial battery charger manufacturing powerhouse worldwide. As per Future Market Insights, China is expected to outperform other countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region.

With increasing demand for renewable energy and green energy solutions, adoption of industrial battery chargers across IT & data centers, power & energy and mining industries will surge.

Additionally, expansion of oil & gas industry will also aid the growth in China industrial battery chargers market. Application of industrial battery charger in marine industry will also favour the growth in the China market.

How will the Industrial Battery Chargers Market Demand Fare in India?

As per FMI, India is expected to spearhead the growth in South Asia industrial battery charger market. Growing sustainability concerns and adoption of green energy solutions in marine, oil & gas, and energy & power industries will propel the growth in the market.

The ongoing industrial revolution and surging digitization across the country will transform the face of industrial battery charger market. Adoption of smart grids across under-developed parts of India will continue driving sales over the assessment period.

Subsequently, favourable government initiatives and funding to increase the adoption of smart grids in mining, IT & data centers, and energy & power industries will aid the growth in the market.

How Big is the Opportunity for the U.S. Industrial Battery Chargers Market?

As per FMI, the U.S. industrial battery chargers market is expected to hold the largest share across North America. Demand for industrial battery chargers is high across the IT & data centers and energy & power sector, thereby fueling the sales.

Strong presence of leading companies across the country will boost the sales of industrial battery chargers. Also, leading IT companies are extensively adopting industrial battery chargers’ amid growing digitization across the country.

Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across the IT and energy & power industries will create lucrative opportunities for the growth in the market. Additionally, booming oil & gas industries and increased spending on ICT and IT & communication technologies will contribute to the growth in the market.

Major Companies Operating in the Market:

ABB Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Exide Technologies

ENERSYS

Delta Q

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

AMETEK. Inc.

Sevcon

Crown Battery Manufacturing Company

Lester Electrical

Industrial Battery Chargers Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Type:

High Frequency Chargers/Switch Mode Based

SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier)/Thyristor Based

Ferroresonant

Hybrid (SCR + Ferroresonant)

By Battery Rated Voltage:

Up to 24V

48V

60V

110V

Above 110V



By Output Charging Current:

15A-50A

51A-150A

151A-250A

251A-500A

Above 500A



By Battery Type:

SLA Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Plante Batteries

Lithium Batteries

By Configuration:

FC & BC (Float and Boost)

FC & FCBC (Float and Float cum Boost)

Dual FCBC (Dual Float cum Boost)

FCBC (Float cum Boost)

By End-Use Sector:

Railways

Energy and Power

Mining

Manufacturing

IT and Data Centers

Marine

Telecommunications

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Other End Use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa



