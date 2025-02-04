[Latest] Global Cosmetic Laser Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.6 Billion by 2033 at a 14.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Laser Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Ablative Lasers, Non-Ablative Lasers), By Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser , YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium laser, Intense Pulsed Light , Radiofrequency, Infrared, Others), By Application (Hair removal, Scar removal and acne removal, Skin resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Body Contouring, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Laser Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Cosmetic Laser Market: Overview

A cosmetic laser is a medical device that uses laser technology to perform numerous aesthetic and cosmetic operations. Cosmetic lasers produce powerful light beams that target particular tissues in the skin or hair follicles, resulting in effects such as heating, vaporization, and selective death of undesired cells or pigments.

An important global trend in the cosmetic laser business is the growing desire for minimally invasive procedures and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. This trend is being driven by a variety of causes, including advances in laser technology, increased consumer awareness of cosmetic operations, and a push towards less invasive alternatives to standard surgical methods.

Patients seek cosmetic laser treatments for a variety of reasons, such as skin renewal, hair removal, removal of tattoos, and body sculpting, among others. Furthermore, the growing focus on youthfulness and beauty standards among all age groups and demographics is driving the global use of cosmetic laser operations.

Furthermore, improvements in laser technologies including fractional lasers, picosecond lasers, and laser-assisted liposuction contribute to greater treatment effectiveness, decreased downtime, and enhanced safety profiles, pushing the global trend towards less invasive cosmetic laser procedures.

By product, the ablative lasers segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major advancement in ablative lasers is the creation of fractionated ablative laser technology, which causes regulated micro-injuries to the skin, facilitating quicker healing and reducing downtime for patients.

By modality, the pulsed dye laser segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. A major trend in pulsed dye laser technology is developments in treating particular skin disorders with higher accuracy, less downtime, and greater therapy variety, hence improving overall efficacy and patient satisfaction.

By application, the body contouring segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The growing popularity of non-invasive treatments for body contouring is being driven by technological developments that provide efficient fat removal, skin tightening, and muscle shaping with minimum downtime.

In North America, a major trend in the cosmetic laser market is the growing demand for non-invasive procedures that include laser skin rejuvenation and body sculpting, which is driven by aesthetic awareness and technical improvements.

Erchonia is the world leader in low-level laser technology, committed to developing safe, effective solutions for physicians and chiropractors.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 11.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Modality, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Cosmetic Laser market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Cosmetic Laser industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Cosmetic Laser Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Cosmetic Laser market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Cosmetic Laser market in 2023 with a market share of 43.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America leads the cosmetic laser industry due to several major factors. The region has a big and affluent population that places a high value on cosmetic operations such as laser treatments, driven by beauty standards and a need to stay youthful.

Furthermore, North America has a strong healthcare infrastructure, excellent medical equipment, and a highly qualified workforce, which facilitates the broad use and progress of cosmetic laser treatments. Furthermore, high regulatory requirements and consumer safety concerns encourage the development of safe and effective laser technologies in the region.

Moreover, the presence of notable dermatology clinics, medical wellness centres, and aesthetic centres in key North American cities increases access to cosmetic laser treatments, propelling market expansion even further in the area.

Cosmetic Laser Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Ablative Lasers, Non-Ablative Lasers), By Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser , YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium laser, Intense Pulsed Light , Radiofrequency, Infrared, Others), By Application (Hair removal, Scar removal and acne removal, Skin resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Body Contouring, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Cosmetic Laser Market:

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Cutera Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Sciton Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Fotona

Aerolase Corporation

Solta Medical

SharpLight Technologies Inc.

Venus Concept Ltd.

Biolitec AG

EN. S.p.A.

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Quanta System S.p.A.

Lutronic Corporation

Ilooda Co. Ltd.

WONTECH Co. Ltd.

Laseroptek Co. Ltd.

Viora Ltd.

Others

The Cosmetic Laser Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Ablative Lasers

Non-Ablative Lasers

By Modality

Pulsed Dye Laser

YAG Laser

Carbon Dioxide Laser

Erbium laser

Intense Pulsed Light

Radiofrequency

Infrared

Others

By Application

Hair removal

Scar removal and acne removal

Skin resurfacing

Vascular Lesions

Body Contouring

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

