Vietnam's Growing Rare Earth Export Industry: Analysis of Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Vietnam ranks second in the world in rare earth resource reserves. Vietnam's rare earth resources are mainly concentrated in some provinces in the central and northern parts of the country, especially in Quang Nam and Ha Giang. The rare earth deposits in Quang Nam are the largest and most exported rare earth resources in Vietnam - mainly light rare earth elements (such as lanthanum), which are particularly suitable for refining rare earth metals in catalysts and optical equipment. Ha Giang and the northern region are also rich in rare earth resources, mainly including rare earths, praseodymium, and konium, which are suitable for high-tech industries such as electronic products and new energy fields.



In recent years, Vietnam has started to mine rare earths on a large scale, but its rare earth production capacity is limited. Currently, Vietnam's rare earth mining is in its early stages, and is mainly based on traditional open-pit mining. Vietnam currently has some rare earth smelters and processing facilities, but the technical level and production capacity of these factories are relatively low, but they have great development potential.



Vietnam's rare earth metals are mainly exported, especially to Asian markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan. The Vietnamese government is still working hard to encourage the growth of domestic demand, especially in high-end industries and new energy industries. In addition, the Vietnamese government promotes the modernization of Vietnam's rare earth resource mining and refining technology by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and strengthening cooperation with international companies. In the future, as the global demand for rare earth resources continues to increase, Vietnam has the potential to become a global supplier of rare earths.



Vietnam's total rare earth metal exports reached US$160 million in 2023. Since 2024, international market demand has continued to grow. From January to October 2024, Vietnam's rare earth metal exports reached nearly US$137 million, and are expected to continue to grow in the next few years.





Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are becoming the main markets for Vietnam's rare earth metal exports. Among them, Japan is the largest export destination for Vietnam's rare earth metals, followed by Hong Kong, Thailand, China and other countries and regions. In addition, countries such as Singapore, Spain and South Korea are also becoming markets for Vietnam's rare earth metal exports.



From 2021 to 2024, the main export destinations of Vietnam's rare earth metals are Japan, Hong Kong, China and Thailand. The main companies exporting rare earth metals from Vietnam include Integral Materials Investment and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. The main exporters of Vietnamese rare earth metals include Integral Materials Investment Vietnam Co., Showa Denko Rare-Earth Co. and Shin-Etsu Vietnam.



Overall, Vietnam has rich rare earth resources, but its refining and processing technology is relatively backward and its production capacity is limited. With the growth of the global market size of new energy, such as electric vehicles and wind power generation, the global demand for rare earth metals will continue to increase.



In the next few years, it is predicted that Vietnam will further strengthen its connection with the international market and, through technological innovation and environmental protection measures, achieve sustainable development of Vietnam's rare earth industry while ensuring the rational exploitation of resources, and become an important rare earth supplier.



Report Scope:

The Import and Export of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (January-October 2024)

Average Export Price of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations and Supply Volume of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metal Export Market

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Buyers of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam and Their Import Volumes

How to Find International Distributors and International End Users of Rare Earth Metal Exports in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Rare Earth Metals Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Export of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Company Coverage Includes:

Integral Materials Investment Ltd.

MTN Co Ltd

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Showa Denko Rare-Earth Co. Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $220 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $836.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Rare Earth Metals Exports Market



2 Analysis of Rare Earth Metals Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metals



3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Rare Earth Metals (2021-2024)

3.1 Japan

3.2 Hong Kong (China)

3.3 Thailand

3.4 China

3.5 Singapore

3.6 Spain



4 Analysis of Major Buyers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Integral Materials Investment Ltd.

MTN Co Ltd

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Integral Materials Investment Vietnam Co. Ltd

Showa Denko Rare-Earth Co. Ltd

Shin Etsu Vietnam

6. Monthly Analysis of Rare Earth Metals Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Rare Earth Metals Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Rare Earth Metals Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Rare Earth Metals in Vietnam, 2025-2034

