Enhance Your Skills in Stability Testing: A Practical Training Course for Pharma & Biopharma (ONLINE EVENT: February 24-27, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 24-27, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By attending this intensive two-day seminar, delegates will learn how to:
- Carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities
- Design stability studies that are suitable for global marketing
- Increase the likelihood of studies receiving regulatory approval
- Save resources on stability testing with potential large financial savings
A series of practical exercises will take place throughout the programme to give participants the opportunity to apply their knowledge under the guidance of our experienced trainers.
This course will also include particulars of the stability of biopharmaceuticals.
Benefits of attending
- Comply with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products and line extensions
- Gain knowledge on storage tests, conditions and protocols
- Learn how to design highly efficient protocols for global marketing with potentially large financial savings
- Discover how to manage stability samples and facilities
- Understand what stability testing is required following changes to a product
- Discuss data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
Personnel involved in:
- Stability testing of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals
- The design of stability protocols
- The management of stability samples and facilities
- The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing
- The production of regulatory documents which include stability data
- Quality assurance
Course Agenda:
Background to stability testing and guidelines
- The rationale for stability testing
- Relevant guidelines
Storage tests, conditions and protocols
- Tests for drug substance and product types
- Storage conditions and periods required
- Typical protocols
- Developing global stability protocols
- In-use testing
Exercise 1: Designing a simple stability protocol
Management of stability samples and facilities
- Sample management
- Validation of storage facilities
- How to treat excursions from condition
Requirements for existing products, line extensions and variations
- Guidelines available (ICH, EU and USA)
- Requirements for active ingredient
- Requirements for product
- Requirements for variations to marketed products
Exercise 2: designing a more complex stability protocol
Data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation
- When is statistical treatment required?
- How much extrapolation beyond real-time data is allowable?
- Presentation of data in submissions
- Setting shelf-life specifications
Exercise 3: data treatment
Light stability testing
- ICH Q1B guidelines
- Light sources
- Required exposure
- Problems in light testing
Packaging considerations
- Guidelines
- Requirements when changing packaging
- Demonstrating equivalence
- Permeation considerations
- Interaction studies
Exercise 4: Packaging
Biopharmaceutical stability
- ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance
- Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals
- Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals
- Stability considerations for new modalities
Biopharmaceutical stability
- ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance
- Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals
- Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals
- Stability considerations for new modalities
Sundry considerations
- Bulk stability
- Manufacture in zones III/IV to be sold in zone I
- Out-of-specification in stability
Matrixing and bracketing stability studies
- Bracketing designs
- Matrixing designs
- ICH Q1D guidelines
- What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing?
Exercise 5: Designing Efficient Stability Protocols
For more information about this course visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj9zuv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.