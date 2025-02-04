PG&E Corporation Digital Transformation Strategy Company Profile - Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: PG&E Corporation 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PG&E Corp (PG&E) is an energy holding company. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company produces power using nuclear, hydro, fuel cell, solar and fossil fuel sources. PG&E also procures power and electric capacity, including agreements for renewable energy resources. The company procures, transports and stores natural gas. PG&E has electric power systems in the Western Electricity Coordinating Council, the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and parts of Mexico. It offers energy efficiency services and energy management solutions. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California.



The report provides information and insights into PG&E's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives



