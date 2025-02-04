Australia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output Slowed by 2.6% in 2024, Following a Major Slump of 9.1% in 2023 - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australian construction industry will slow from 9.1% in real terms in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024, driven by persistent weakness in the residential sector, along with elevated interest rates, material supply constraints, and high construction costs.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the total number of housing units whose construction has been completed fell by 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) in the first six months of 2024, following an annual marginal growth of 0.6% in 2024.

Additionally, companies filing for insolvency within the construction industry rose by 65.9% YoY in the first 11 months of 2024, preceded by a sharp annual growth of 48.8% in 2023, according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). However, the construction industry is expected to gain positive momentum from 2025, supported by an anticipated recovery in the residential and infrastructure construction sectors.



Over the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 2.9% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in the development of housing, transport, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors. The infrastructure development will be supported by the prioritization of the AUD120 billion ($78.1 billion) 10-year infrastructure investment pipeline of nationally significant projects, with the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 (July 2024 to June 2025) Budget providing AUD16.5 billion ($10.7 billion) over 10 years, for priority road and rail infrastructure projects by 2034



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Australia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction Outlook - States and Territories

5.1 New South Wales

5.2 Victoria

5.3 Queensland

5.4 South Australia

5.5 Western Australia

5.6 Tasmania

5.7 Northern Territory

5.8 Australian Capital Territory



6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



8 Appendix



