Enhance Your Knowledge of Metered Dose Inhalers: Join the Upcoming Online Training Event on 24-27th February 2025

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 24-27, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive course will provide a comprehensive overview of metered-dose inhaler technology past, present and future, giving participants a valuable insight into market potential and recent industry trends.

The programme will clarify the therapeutic targets and look at the various delivery technologies available. There will be detailed coverage of the current environmental, regulatory and economic pressures and how these impact, development, manufacturing process, equipment and options, together with quality and inspection requirements, human factors and bioequivalence. A highly experienced trainer will address the regulations applying to inhalation products and provide guidance on the regulatory pathways to follow.

The event will benefit those new to this area and will also be of value to anybody who requires a refresher on the opportunities available with this technology. The seminar format will include practical workshops, which past delegates have found invaluable, and ample opportunity for discussion on any specific issues with an expert in this field.

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Respiratory pharma professionals who need to understand MDI technology and its opportunities

Medical device professionals new to working in the area of MDIs or those who need a refresher

Development and regulatory professionals, with a development or product portfolio including MDIs, who need an understanding of future demands

Medical device business development managers

Respiratory professionals in R&D

Medical device manufacturers working in the respiratory market

Course Agenda:

Therapeutic targets

A brief history of inhalation and MDI therapy

The lung as a target

Respiratory diseases

Systemic delivery

Therapeutic considerations

Life limiting vs. life-threatening

Markets past, present and future

Geographic - Challenges and opportunities

Disease prevalence

Economic considerations

International demand

Modelling opportunity (what to consider)

Workshop I

Ranking of competitive technologies for different opportunities

MDI Technology

How and Why MDIs work

MDI Formulation approaches

The elements of an MDI

Key performance characteristics

MDI Feature/ Functions compared to other dosage forms

Add-On technologies for MDIs

Are there limits to MDI technology?

Regulation of MDIs

Legislation

Regulatory guidance

Consensus standards

Pharmacopoeial requirements

Workshop II

SWOT MDI vs multi-dose DPI

SWOT MDI vs soft mist inhaler

MDI Manufacture

Key Process steps (space, services, staff)

Environment (Controls)

Equipment (Scale, design, options etc.)

Process controls & Inspection

Safety and Quality

Quality by Design (QbD) approaches

Manufacturing and cost

MDI Testing

What and when to test

How to test

How not to test

Demonstrating equivalence

Workshop III

Predictions for inhalation products

What? When? Why?

Developing an MDI

The MDI as a drug-device combination product

Applying Design Controls

Human Factors & Usability

Risk management

MDIs and the environment

Inhaler Carbon Footprint

Environmental pressures on MDIs

Alternate propellants (Alternate problems?)

Alternate design approaches

Recycling - Technical and patient considerations

The future of the MDI

Summary of the Course

What opportunities does the future hold?

Workshop

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zbsf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.