RTX Corporation Digital Transformation Strategy Profile - Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: RTX Corporation (previously Raytheon Technologies) 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Raytheon), formerly United Technologies Corporation, provides modern avionics, directed energy, quantum physics, cybersecurity, hypersonics, and electric propulsion systems and services to government, military, and commercial customers across the world. The company was established in 2020 with the merger of the aerospace subsidiaries of the Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation.

Raytheon has four business segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Collins Aerospace offers avionics, connected aviation solutions, and advanced structures to commercial and military customers; RI&S develops sensors, cyber services, and software; Pratt & Whitney manufactures aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for military, commercial and business aircraft; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense manufactures solutions that detect and engage threats. Raytheon has operational presence in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North Africa, and the Middle East. In 2023, Raytheon Technologies changed its name to RTX Corporation.



The report provides information and insights into RTX Corporation's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into RTX Corporation's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxxlyo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.