Malaysia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to grow by 4.4% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysian construction industry grew by 15% in real terms in 2024, supported by an increase in public and private investment in the energy and infrastructure sectors, coupled with an improvement in external demand.

Moreover, the total Gross Fixed Capital formation (GFCF) in the country grew by 15.3% YoY in Q3 2024, preceded by YoY growths of 11.5% in Q2 and 9.6% in Q1 2024. According to the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia, 11,980 construction projects were approved from January to September 2024, totaling MYR150.2 billion ($33 billion), an increase of 9% compared to 10,990 projects worth MYR115.3 billion ($25.3 billion) were awarded during the same time in 2023.



Malaysia's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.4% during 2025-28, supported by investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Malaysia (KeTSA) aims to achieve 31% renewable capacity by 2025, 40% by 2035, and 75% by 2050, from 13.3% in July 2024.

In line with this, in November 2024, domestic property developer, LBS Bina Group Berhad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of Invest Sabah Berhad, Sabah Forestry Development Authority (SAFODA), and Midwest Green Sdn Bhd for the construction of 10GW Green Hydrogen production Facility in Sabah. The facility will be constructed on an area of 6,070.3ha to 12,140.6ha to produce 10GW and generate 250,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

Furthermore, in the 2025 Budget, the government allocated MYR305.9 million ($67.1 million) to support the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This initiative includes the construction of the Kenyir Hybrid Hydro-Floating Solar Farm in Tasik



