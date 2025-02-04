Middle East and Africa Cosmetics & Toiletries Market: Key Insights and Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of current cosmetics & toiletries industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



The MEA cosmetics & toiletries (C&T) industry was valued at $27 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, to reach $31.7 billion in 2028. The C&T industry in the MEA remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 27.8%. Unilever, the largest company, held an 8.9% value share. The overall share of private label products in the MEA C&T industry stood at 0.6% in 2023.



With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.



Report Scope



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Middle East and African (MEA) cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 23 countries. It includes analysis on the following:

Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector. High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the MEA region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the MEA region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the MEA region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the MEA region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis (except for Nigeria), and key trends across high-potential countries.

Provides an overview, a demographic analysis (except for Nigeria), and key trends across high-potential countries. Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the MEA region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.

This section features some of the most successful C&T manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the MEA region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights. Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the MEA region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Provides an overview of the leading companies in the MEA region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region. Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the MEA C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, convenience stores, department stores, chemists/pharmacies, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, e-retailers, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the MEA C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, convenience stores, department stores, chemists/pharmacies, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, e-retailers, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers. Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.

: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products. Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the MEA C&T industry.

Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the MEA C&T industry. Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and global deals.

Company Coverage Includes:

Unilever

L'Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Colgate-Palmolive Company

SKG Labs

Laakhi Hair Care

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - MEA Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

MEA Market Growth Analysis by Country

MEA Market Growth Analysis by Sector

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in the MEA

Overview of High-Potential Countries in the MEA

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Nigerian C&T Industry Key Trends in the Nigerian C&T Industry

Overview of the Saudi Arabian C&T Industry Saudi Arabia: Demographic Analysis Key Trends in the Saudi Arabian C&T Industry

Overview of the South African C&T Industry South Africa: Demographic Analysis South Africa: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities South Africa: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Sector Key Trends in the South African C&T Industry

Overview of the UAE C&T Industry UAE: Demographic Analysis UAE: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities UAE: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities by Sector Key Trends in the UAE C&T Industry

Success Stories

Case Study: SKG Labs Snow Mushroom Ice-to-Gel De-Stress Hydrator Case Study: Laakhi Hair Oil Case Study: L'Oréal Paris Revitalift

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the MEA C&T Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the MEA C&T Industry

Leading Brands in the MEA C&T Industry

Private Label Penetration in the MEA C&T Industry

Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Outlook

Key Challenges in the MEA C&T Industry

Future Outlook for the MEA C&T Industry

Select Industry Metrics

MEA Patent Filings

Global Patent Filings

MEA Job Analytics by Company

MEA Job Analytics by Theme

Global Deals

