Middle East and Africa Cosmetics & Toiletries Market: Key Insights and Opportunities for Growth

The report provides an overview of current cosmetics & toiletries industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.
The MEA cosmetics & toiletries (C&T) industry was valued at $27 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, to reach $31.7 billion in 2028. The C&T industry in the MEA remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 27.8%. Unilever, the largest company, held an 8.9% value share. The overall share of private label products in the MEA C&T industry stood at 0.6% in 2023.
With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.
Report Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Middle East and African (MEA) cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 23 countries. It includes analysis on the following:
- Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.
- High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the MEA region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the MEA region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.
- Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis (except for Nigeria), and key trends across high-potential countries.
- Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the MEA region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry, and insights.
- Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the MEA region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.
- Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the MEA C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, health & beauty stores, convenience stores, department stores, chemists/pharmacies, and others. Others include parapharmacies/drugstores, direct sellers, e-retailers, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers.
- Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.
- Challenges and outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the MEA C&T industry.
- Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings, job analytics by country and theme, and global deals.
Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates
Company Coverage Includes:
- Unilever
- L'Oréal
- Procter & Gamble
- Beiersdorf
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- SKG Labs
- Laakhi Hair Care
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Environment
- Market Size Analysis - MEA Compared with Other Regions
- Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region
- MEA Market Growth Analysis by Country
- MEA Market Growth Analysis by Sector
- High-Potential Countries Analysis
- Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries
- Top Four High-Potential Countries in the MEA
- Overview of High-Potential Countries in the MEA
- Growth Contribution Analysis by Country
- Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors
- Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis
- Per Capita Expenditure Analysis
- Country Deep Dive
- Overview of the Nigerian C&T Industry
- Key Trends in the Nigerian C&T Industry
- Overview of the Saudi Arabian C&T Industry
- Saudi Arabia: Demographic Analysis Key Trends in the Saudi Arabian C&T Industry
- Overview of the South African C&T Industry
- South Africa: Demographic Analysis
- South Africa: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities
- South Africa: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the South African C&T Industry
- Overview of the UAE C&T Industry
- UAE: Demographic Analysis
- UAE: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities
- UAE: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities by Sector
- Key Trends in the UAE C&T Industry
- Success Stories
- Case Study: SKG Labs Snow Mushroom Ice-to-Gel De-Stress Hydrator
- Case Study: Laakhi Hair Oil
- Case Study: L'Oréal Paris Revitalift
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies' Shares in the MEA C&T Industry
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Leading Companies in the MEA C&T Industry
- Leading Brands in the MEA C&T Industry
- Private Label Penetration in the MEA C&T Industry
- Distribution Analysis
- Leading Distribution Channels by Country Leading Distribution Channels by Sector
- Packaging Analysis
- Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type
- Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type
- Challenges and Outlook
- Key Challenges in the MEA C&T Industry
- Future Outlook for the MEA C&T Industry
- Select Industry Metrics
- MEA Patent Filings
- Global Patent Filings
- MEA Job Analytics by Company
- MEA Job Analytics by Theme
- Global Deals
