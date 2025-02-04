United Kingdom Construction Industry Report 2024: Output Projected to Grow at an AAGR of 2.5% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Industrial, Transportation Infrastructure, and Energy

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's construction industry is estimated to contract in real terms by 0.7% in 2024, owing to high inflation, rising construction material costs and energy prices, and significant weakness in the residential construction sector.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the total value of construction output declined marginally by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, with new construction work, which accounted for 56.5% of the total construction work done in January-September 2024, falling by 6.5% YoY during that period. Moreover, the total value of new housing orders fell by 12.5% YoY in the first nine months of 2024, while the total value of output for new housing construction fell by 7.3% YoY during the same period, according to the ONS.



The construction industry is however expected to record an average annual growth rate of 2.5% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investments in industrial, transportation infrastructure, and energy sectors, coupled with the government target of generating 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

In October 2024, the UK government launched a new scheme to stimulate investment in long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies, aimed at addressing a critical need for energy security and renewable energy integration. The scheme highlights development of LDES, such as pumped storage hydro, to store renewable energy and deploy around 20GW of LDES by 2050. Growth during the forecast period will also be driven by the government's Auto2030 program, announced in November 2023, which involves investment of GBP2 billion ($2.5 billion) in the automotive industry by 2030.



