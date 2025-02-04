Tesco Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs Company Profile

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Tesco Plc 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tesco Plc (Tesco) is a multinational retailer of general merchandise. The company carries out business through multi-format stores and online. It operates stores in various formats differentiated by size and range of products sold, including large, small, dotcom only, and one-stop. Tesco offers fresh food, drinks, bakery, grocery, home and entertainment products, baby products, clothing, household appliances, frozen food, pets, health and beauty products, consumer electronics, and electrical goods. It also provides consultancy, retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the UK. The company has a business presence across Europe and the UK.
The report provides information and insights into Tesco's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Tesco's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm
- Investments
- Partnership, and Investment Network Map
- ICT Budget
- Key Executives
