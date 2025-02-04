Myanmar Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 3.5% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, and Manufacturing Projects

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myanmar's construction industry contracted by 6% in 2024, owing to rising material costs, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, currency devaluation, and ongoing civil conflict leading to the exit of international businesses.

For instance, in July 2024, Singapore based investment holding company Avarga Limited withdrew from a MKK96.6 billion ($46 million) energy project following operational downturns linked to the 2021 coup. However, there are signs of short-term recovery driven by improvements in exports and foreign investment.

In the first six months of the financial year (FY) 2024-25 (April to September 2024), foreign direct investments (FDI) of over MMK171.6 billion ($81.7 million) were directed into the manufacturing sector. Moreover, in October 2024, the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) approved 30 foreign projects from seven countries, totalling MMK468.3 billion ($223 million).



Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.5%, supported by investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing projects. According to the pipeline of projects tracked by the analyst, Myanmar had a pipeline value of MMK240.2 trillion ($114.4 billion), as of late November 2024.

Some of the major projects currently under construction are the MMK18.9 trillion ($9 billion) Mandalay to Muse Railway Link project, which is expected to be completed by 2031; the MMK12.6 trillion ($6 billion) Thanlyin Integrated Refinery and Petrochemical Complex project, which is expected to be completed by 2030, and the MMK2.7 trillion ($1.3 billion) Kyaukpyu Industrial Zone project, which is also expected to be completed by 2030



