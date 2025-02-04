AI Governance, Power Consumption and Agentic AI: Strategic Insights from the AI Executive Briefing (5th Edition)

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing (Fifth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This executive briefing will help you understand the impact of artificial intelligence on your business. It focuses on generative AI and the threats and opportunities it poses to every business across every sector.



This fifth edition of the AI Executive Briefing focuses on the emergence and implications of agentic AI. It also covers the latest developments in the AI market, a discussion of leading AI start-ups, the potential impact of President-elect Trump's second term, AI regulation, and the prevailing issue of power consumption.



Key Highlights

Agentic AI is the next key phase in generative AI development and will be key to turning language models into revenue-generators. Private cloud models are expected to be favored over public cloud in areas where latency and security are paramount.

Progress in large language models (LLMs) is slowing down, and usability is unclear. Small language models (SLMs) trained for specific verticals are cheaper and faster to deploy. They are likely to see greater enterprise adoption.

Despite volatility in the tech stock market through 2024 and a general slowdown in tech start-up funding, there have been some notable funding rounds, including $1 billion raised by Safe Superintelligence and $6.6 billion by OpenAI.

This report explores the impact of agentic AI, robotics, and small language models. It also includes an in-depth discussion of power consumption, AI regulation, and the potential impact of Trump's presidency.

Reasons to Buy

Generative AI is likely to pose a threat to every business across every sector in the coming years.

The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI becomes more accurate and is able to provide reliable factual advice.

This edition of our AI Executive Briefing focuses on the latest developments in agentic AI, robotics, the language model landscape, leading AI startups, geopolitical tensions, AI governance, and sustainability.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Agentic AI

Robotics

Language Model Landscape

Leading AI Start-ups

Impact of Trump 2.0 on AI

AI Governance

Data Center Power Consumption

Glossary

