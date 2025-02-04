A Preview of Clinical Trials Set to Launch and Conclude in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: What to Expect in 2025 - a Preview of Trials Planned to Initiate and Estimated to Complete" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a preview of clinical trials that are planned to be initiated and projected to be completed in 2025.



Identify key analysis and segmentation of these trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and DCT use.



Scope

This report provides an overview of clinical trials that are planned to be initiated and projected to be completed in 2025 captured in the Pharma Intelligence Center until December 19, 2024.

In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.

Reasons to Buy

See a preview of the clinical trials that are planned to be initiated and those projected to be completed in 2025.

Identify key analysis and segmentation of these trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and DCT use.

Key Topics Covered:

Tables and Figures

Executive Summary

Introduction

Clinical Trials Planned to Initiate 2025

Clinical Trials Estimated to Complete in 2025

Key Findings

Appendix

List of Figures

Figures 1 and 2: Planned clinical trials, by phase and sponsor type

Figure 3: Planned clinical trials, top industry sponsors, by phase

Figure 4: Planned clinical trials, top non-industry sponsors, by phase

Figure 5: Planned clinical trials, single-country or multinational, by sponsor type and phase

Figure 6: Planned clinical trials, regions, by phase

Figure 7: Planned clinical trials, regions, by phase and distribution

Figure 8: Planned clinical trials, country, by phase

Figure 9: Planned clinical trials, country, by phase and distribution

Figures 10 and 11: Planned clinical trials, drug type, by phase and distribution

Figure 12: Planned clinical trials, top therapy areas, by phase

Figure 13: Planned clinical trials, top therapy areas, by phase and distribution

Figure 14: Planned clinical trials, top indications, by phase

Figure 15: Planned clinical trials, top indications, by phase and distribution

Figures 16 and 17: Total planned DCTs, by therapeutic area

Figure 18: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by phase

Figures 19 and 20: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by status and phase distribution

Figure 21: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by sponsor type and phase

Figure 22: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by top industry sponsor and phase

Figure 23: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by top non-industry sponsor and phase

Figure 24: Single-country or multinational clinical trials estimated to complete, by region

Figure 25: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by country

Figure 26: Clinical trials estimated to complete, by therapy area and phase

Figures 27 and 28: Total DCTs estimated to complete, by region and single-country or multinational

Figure 29: DCTs estimated to complete, by therapy area and phase

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebjde2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.