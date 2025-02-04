Sodium Chlorate Market to surpass USD 7.2 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Chlorate Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

One of the primary drivers of this market expansion is the growing demand for sodium chlorate in water treatment applications. Sodium chlorate plays a vital role as a disinfectant and sanitizer, essential in purifying both drinking water and wastewater. With increasing concerns about water quality and stricter regulations on water safety, the demand for sodium chlorate in water treatment is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

In addition to its role in water treatment, sodium chlorate serves as a key ingredient in the production of bleaching agents, a segment that generated USD 3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In the pulp and paper industry, sodium chlorate is used as a bleaching agent, fulfilling a significant portion of the global demand. The push towards more sustainable and chlorine-free bleaching alternatives has further reinforced sodium chlorate’s critical role in this sector. While its use as a herbicide is seeing moderate growth, regulatory challenges, and environmental concerns—especially in more developed regions—have somewhat limited its broader adoption.

Sodium chlorate's most significant application continues to be in pulp production, which was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2024. This segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2034. The increasing demand for sustainable paper products, such as eco-friendly packaging and tissue paper, is propelling growth in this area. In regions like Asia-Pacific, the development of new pulp mills to meet the rising demand for paper products is also driving the growth of sodium chlorate in pulp production.

In the U.S., the sodium chlorate market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. The U.S. market is influenced by a wide range of industrial applications, stringent environmental policies, and ongoing advancements in technology. The pulp and paper industry remains the largest consumer of sodium chlorate in the U.S., fueled by the country's high paper production levels, particularly in packaging and tissue paper. As sustainability initiatives gain more importance, sodium chlorate’s contribution to chlorine-free bleaching processes will be crucial in meeting the demand for recyclable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Sodium Chlorate Market Players

Companies including American Elements, Arkema, Chemtrade Logistics, Erco Worldwide, Kemira, Nouryon, Shree Chlorates, Spectrum Chemical, Thermo Fisher Scientific are some firms working in sodium chlorate industry.

This sodium chlorate market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) & volume (Tons) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Form

Crystal

Powder

Solution

Market, By Function

Bleaching agents

Herbicide

Oxidizing agents

Market, By Application

Pulp production

Water treatment

Chemical manufacturing

Metal extraction

Others

