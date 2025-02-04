STARLUX Commits To Viasat With Launch Of Enhanced In-Flight Connectivity Service

TAIPEI, Taiwan and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARLUX, a Taipei-headquartered luxury carrier, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced STARLUX aircraft has launched enhanced service with Viasat’s high performance in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution, marking an expanded relationship.

The phased rollout of Viasat’s high-speed, reliable in-flight Wi-Fi service will span STARLUX’s entire active fleet. In total, 48 aircraft, including Airbus A330-900s, A321neos, A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft will install or transition to Viasat's most advanced connectivity system, based on the ViaSat-3 compatible and multi-orbit ready high-performance GM-40 terminal solution. The rollout will encompass both factory installs and expedited retrofits.

Driven by the commitment to passenger-centric innovation, STARLUX distinguishes itself as one of the first airlines in the Asia Pacific region to adopt and deploy Viasat’s cutting-edge solution and onboard enablement platform for an exceptional passenger Wi-Fi experience while in-flight. Since its launch in 2018, STARLUX has consistently prioritized a premium travel experience, and the selection of Viasat’s latest and industry-leading IFC solution, enabled by its resilient multi-orbit satellite roadmap, for the carrier’s entire fleet underscores this dedication.

With Viasat's high-capacity Ka-band satellite network over the Asia Pacific region, expected to soon include one of Viasat’s next generation ViaSat-3 satellites, passengers on STARLUX flights will be able to stream their favorite movies and shows, browse the internet, stay connected with loved ones through messaging apps, and maintain productivity while traveling onboard any STARLUX aircraft.

"Viasat is proud to partner with STARLUX, an airline that shares our passion for innovation and customer satisfaction," said Don Buchman, Senior Vice President and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "Through this expanded relationship, we look forward to not only providing high quality connectivity, but a comprehensive solution with the capability and flexibility to empower STARLUX to create an advanced, refined connected experience that suits its ambitions and goals."

STARLUX is acclaimed for having the world’s youngest fleet, currently averaging 2.06 years old, and its unwavering focus on passenger comfort and well-being. It operates an all-Airbus fleet that seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with authentic Taiwanese heritage, for which Viasat’s enhanced connectivity services will now form a crucial part of this high-end journey.

Initially, Viasat-enabled aircraft will service major Asian transport hubs, including: Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Manila, Macau, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sendai, and Hong Kong.

